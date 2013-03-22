FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 22
March 22, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares hovered near their lowest in nearly three months on
 Friday and the euro was under pressure as investors grew concerned
 about a possible debt default by Cyprus and deteriorating economic
 activity in the euro zone.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $107 a barrel on Friday, but was still on
 track for a second straight week of losses as Cyprus scrambled to
 raise money to avert a financial meltdown that could disrupt the euro
 zone's recovery and diminish its oil demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya's shilling is seen under pressure from market concerns about a
 legal challenge to this month's presidential election and routine
 end-month dollar demand, while central bank interventions are seen
 keeping Nigeria's naira rangebound.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African financial markets reopen on Friday after remaining
 closed for a national holiday on Thursday.  
 
 NIGERIA POWER
 All of the preferred bidders for the 15 electricity firms that
 Nigeria is privatising met a deadline on Thursday to pay a quarter of
 their bids, the government said, a milestone in the country's efforts
 to end crippling power shortages.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL SAVINGS
 Nigeria will make a second $1 billion withdrawal from its Excess
 Crude Account (ECA) by next month to distribute to its three tiers of
 government for projects, reducing its oil savings to $6.82 billion,
 the state minister for finance said on Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA ECOBANK SUSPENSION
 Nigeria's stock market regulator said on Thursday it had suspended
 Ecobank          from all capital market activities because of
 irregularities surrounding a loan.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        edged down on Thursday as importers bought
 dollars ahead of the usual month-end rush, while shares dipped for
 the seventh straight session.                
 
 KENYA T-BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills
            rose to 10.318 percent at an oversubscribed sale on
 Thursday from 10.097 percent at last week's sale, the central bank
 said.                
 
 GHANA STOCKS
 The GSE Composite index extends its winning streak to nine
 consecutive days as shares in banking, energy and consumer goods
 stocks rally.                
 
 IVORY COAST 
 UK-based emerging markets power company Globeleq has begun
 construction of a 139-megawatt expansion at its thermal power station
 in Ivory Coast, the company said on Thursday.                
 
 TANZANIA OIL RESERVES 
 Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation is seeking oil products
 for delivery over a one-year period to build a National Strategic
 Petroleum Reserve, a tender document showed on Thursday.
                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY 
 The Ugandan shilling        fell 0.4 percent against the dollar on
 Wednesday, weakened by growing demand for the U.S. currency from
 commercial banks and the manufacturing and energy sectors.
                
 
 MAURITIUS TRADE
 The Mauritius trade deficit narrowed 3.6 percent to 6.21 billion
 Mauritius rupees ($199.36 million) in January from a year ago on
 higher exports, official data showed on Thursday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL    
 South Sudan said on Thursday it is pressing ahead with studies into
 new oil pipelines to Kenya and Djibouti following a deal to restore
 exports through onetime civil war foe Sudan.                
 
