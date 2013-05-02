FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 2
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 2, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day,1821-day and
 364-day treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 450 million kwacha worth
 of 91-day,182-day,273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
 RWANDA - World Bank holds a news conference to release a 
 report on the Ease of Doing Business in East Africa. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Growing doubts over the health of global economies pushed
 Asian shares lower on Thursday, adding to investor caution
 before the  European Central Bank meeting later in the day
 that could see interest rates cut to support growth.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding
 close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as
 growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied
 the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks fell for a third straight trading
 session on Tuesday with platinum mining company Lonmin
          pushing the bourse lower due to production concerns
 at the world's number three producer of the white metal.
                 
     The rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after data
 showing South Africa's trade deficit narrowed in March,
 though it faltered in early trade, briefly breaching the 9.0
 level.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's foreign reserves rose to $48.84 billion by April
 26, 0.59 percent up on the previous month, the latest
 figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday, as Africa's
 top energy producer booked more savings from its crude
 exports.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigeria looks set for its lowest crude oil exports in nearly
 four years in June, shipping lists showed on Tuesday,
 highlighting how badly theft from pipelines is affecting
 Africa's largest economy.                
     Also,  Britain's Heritage Oil          is looking for
 further acquisitions in Nigeria, months after switching its
 main focus to the problematic Niger Delta region where
 performance of its field has to date been erratic.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Tuesday, with
 traders saying the currency could strengthen as tea
 exporters sell dollars, while market heavyweights lifted the
 main share index.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year inflation rate             edged up to 4.14
 percent in the year to April from 4.11 percent a month
 earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, raising the
 likelihood the central bank would leave its key lending rate
 on hold next week.                
 
 KENYA WAGES
 Kenya's new president announced a 14 percent increase in the
 minimum wage on Wednesday to help cushion the lowest earners
 from the high cost of living.                
 
 KENYA REFINERY
 Kenya's sole refinery is seeking to raise $1.2 billion to
 expand its facilities and increase its crude handling
 capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year by 2018 from
 1.6 million now, the refinery's manager said on Tuesday.
                
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Falling food prices slowed Uganda's headline inflation rate
 in the year to April but analysts still broadly expected the
 central bank to leave its key lending rate unchanged for a
 fifth straight month this week.                
 
 UGANDA TELECOMS
 MTN's          Uganda unit is considering buying rival local
 telecom firms following the agreed merger of the country's
 No.2 and No.3 operators, its chairman said on Wednesday.
                
 
 TANZANIA NATURAL GAS 
 British gas firm BG Group        said it will present the
 Tanzanian government with proposed locations for a huge
 liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the next few months,
 as the project moves ahead after another successful drilling
 test.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS
 Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a
 stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by
 Italy's Eni          and Anadarko Petroleum Corp         ,
 its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 626,285 tonnes by April 18
 since the season started on Oct. 12, down 14 percent from
 the same period last year, data from industry regulator
 Cocobod showed on Tuesday.                
 
 LIBERIA RESOURCE CONTRACTS
 Almost all the $8 billion worth of resource contracts signed
 by Liberia since 2009 have violated its laws, according to a
 draft audit report commissioned by the government, casting
 doubt on anti-graft and good governance efforts under
 President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.                
 
 ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES
 Zambia on Tuesday increased the price of fuel by more than
 21 percent after removing a subsidy that it introduced to
 keep prices low, Energy Minister Yamfwa Mukanga said.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.