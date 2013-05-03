FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 3
May 3, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda announces its decision on the
 Central Bank Rate. It held its main interest rate at 12
 percent in April.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury
 bills worth a total 600 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Global equity markets rallied but the euro slumped against
 the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut
 interest rates to an all-time low and its president suggested
 the possibility of negative deposit rates in the future.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held below $103 a barrel on Friday, holding on to
 most of its steep gains from the previous session when an
 interest rate cut by the European Central Bank boosted
 investors' appetite for riskier assets.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure next week on
 lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
 for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended higher on Thursday, breaking a
 three session decline, as retailers such as Massmart         
 and Shoprite          recovered from valuation worries.
                
     Government bond yields hit record lows again on Thursday
 and the rand firmed against both the dollar and euro as
 policy easing in Europe spurred demand for high-yielding
 assets.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks rose to their highest level in more than
 three weeks on Thursday, lifted by a 10 percent gain in
 biggest listed firm Dangote Cement to an unprecedented high,
 traders said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly on Thursday on
 reduced corporate dollar demand, while mobile phone service
 provider Safaricom           lifted Nairobi's main share
 index.                
 
 KENYA BUDGET
 Kenya plans to cut its domestic borrowing in the fiscal year
 from July to help reduce its overall debt, and will target
 114.1 billion shillings ($1.4 billion) in domestic issues, a
 finance ministry paper showed on Thursday.                
 
 EAST AFRICA BUSINESS REFORMS
 A trading bloc of East African economies are making it easier
 for businesses to work, but performance among the five varies
 widely and reforms are needed to boost trade and investment,
 the World Bank said on Thursday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY
 Mozambique has trimmed this year's economic growth forecast
 to 7 percent from 8 percent due to the impact of heavy floods
 that hit the southern African nation in January, according to
 a government report released this week.                
 
