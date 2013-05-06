FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on May 6
May 6, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Removes Kenyan MPC meeting date. Kenyan Central Bank moves meeting to 7 May)
    NAIROBI, May 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up
 to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street
 to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held
 its ground against the yen.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures rose to the highest in nearly a month above
 $105 per barrel on Monday as an Israeli air strike on a
 Syrian military facility over the weekend stoked supply
 disruption worries from the Middle East.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on
 lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
 for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks climbed to one-month closing highs on
 Friday, boosted by global peers and upbeat U.S. jobs data,
 but the country's No. 3 bullion producer Harmony Gold
          fell sharply after posting a loss.                
     South Africa's rand edged up to a 3-week high against the
 dollar on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data kept
 riskier but high-yielding emerging market currencies
 generally well-supported.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks              rose by almost two percent on
 Friday to a level last seen in 2008, helped by gains in
 conglomerate UACN, banking and cement stocks.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Friday with traders
 expecting it to firm in coming sessions on dollar inflows
 from the tea sector and foreign funds moving into local debt
 and equity markets.                
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 Seychelles' year-on-year rate of inflation             
 dropped to 5.3 percent in April from 6.5 percent a month
 earlier, official data showed on Monday.                
 
 ANGOLA:
 Angola has introduced tougher regulations for banks on
 ownership disclosure, auditing and risk management,
 responding to international calls for increased transparency
 and supervision in the oil-rich country's booming financial
 sector.                
 
 RWANDA STOCK EXCHANGE
 Rwanda expects two companies, Commercial Bank of Rwanda (BCR)
 and the airline RwandAir, to list on the country's fledgling
 stock market soon, the head of Rwanda's Capital Market
 Authority (CMA) said.
 
 
