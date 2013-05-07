FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 7
May 7, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya meets to set key rate
 *MAURITIUS - Inflation data due for release
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14 day
 T-bill
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were capped on Tuesday by caution over weak
 global growth data, but Japanese equities scaled a near
 five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
 closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes for a
 steady U.S. recovery.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped back towards $105 a barrel on Tuesday
 as investors saw the recent surge in prices as an opportunity
 to sell and book profits, with concerns of an escalation in
 tensions in the Middle East helping to stem losses.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on
 lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
 for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks extended gains for a third straight
 session on Monday as oversold mining companies such as
 Harmony Gold          clawed back some of their recent
 losses.               
     South Africa's rand edged lower against the dollar on
 Monday amid thin trade due to holidays in Britain and Japan
 and a slightly weaker euro.               
 
 NIGERIA LNG
 Nigeria's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports have been
 delayed after a security agency blocked ships from accessing
 the Bonny terminal from May 3 to May 5, the state-LNG firm
 said on Monday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling weakened after the central bank said on
 Monday it had moved its policy meeting to Tuesday, spurring
 market players to buy dollars as they bet on an interest rate
 cut.                
 
 KENYA REMITTANCES
 Remittances sent by Kenyans living abroad dipped to $103.4
 million in March from $106.2 million in the same month last
 year, central bank data showed. [ID:
 
 MADAGASCAR
 Madagascar will go ahead with a planned presidential election
 in July, an international mediator said, days after the
 leader of the Indian Ocean island reneged on a promise not to
 run.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe will consult with the mining industry before
 imposing any new taxes on the sector to help fund elections
 set for July, the country's mines minister said on Monday.
                
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
