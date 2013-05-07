African Markets - Factors to watch on May 7

NAIROBI, May 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya meets to set key rate *MAURITIUS - Inflation data due for release *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14 day T-bill GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were capped on Tuesday by caution over weak global growth data, but Japanese equities scaled a near five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes for a steady U.S. recovery. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped back towards $105 a barrel on Tuesday as investors saw the recent surge in prices as an opportunity to sell and book profits, with concerns of an escalation in tensions in the Middle East helping to stem losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks extended gains for a third straight session on Monday as oversold mining companies such as Harmony Gold clawed back some of their recent losses. South Africa's rand edged lower against the dollar on Monday amid thin trade due to holidays in Britain and Japan and a slightly weaker euro. NIGERIA LNG Nigeria's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports have been delayed after a security agency blocked ships from accessing the Bonny terminal from May 3 to May 5, the state-LNG firm said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened after the central bank said on Monday it had moved its policy meeting to Tuesday, spurring market players to buy dollars as they bet on an interest rate cut. KENYA REMITTANCES Remittances sent by Kenyans living abroad dipped to $103.4 million in March from $106.2 million in the same month last year, central bank data showed. [ID: MADAGASCAR Madagascar will go ahead with a planned presidential election in July, an international mediator said, days after the leader of the Indian Ocean island reneged on a promise not to run. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe will consult with the mining industry before imposing any new taxes on the sector to help fund elections set for July, the country's mines minister said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on