African Markets - Factors to watch on May 8
May 8, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *TANZANIA - Inflation data due to be released
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day T-bills 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly two years on
 Wednesday, as strong Chinese trade data added to positive
 sentiment already bolstered by record highs overnight for
 U.S. and German stocks.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil steadied above $104 a barrel on Wednesday,
 recovering from earlier losses after data from China showed
 crude imports by the world's No.2 consumer rose in April,
 although concerns over faltering global demand growth kept
 gains in check.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on
 lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
 for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks broke a three-day rise on Tuesday,
 weighed down by share price drops at gold companies such as
 Gold Fields          as investors nervously await economic
 data from top metals consumer China.               
     South Africa's rand was back under pressure on Tuesday in
 a market increasingly seeing the chance of a domestic rate
 cut this year to boost growth and in line with cuts in
 developed markets.               
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate
              by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent, resuming an
 easing path after pausing during the elections in March.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling, steady on Tuesday, is expected to weaken
 following the central bank's cut in its key lending rate
 which was announced after markets closed.                
 
 KENYA ENERGY
 Kenya's Lake Turkana Wind Power project secured a $149.5
 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on
 Tuesday which officials expect to help speed full funding of
 one of Africa's largest wind projects.                
 
 NIGER
 Niger has increased budgetary spending for 2013 by six
 percent in part to help cover the costs of a military
 deployment aimed at driving al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels
 out of its West African neighbour Mali.                
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Mauritius' annual average inflation rate              was
 steady at 3.6 percent in April, the same level as it was in
 the year to March, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
                
 
 SOMALIA AID
 Somalia won international pledges of extra cash and military
 assistance on Tuesday at a major conference convened to help
 the East African country cope with the twin threats of
 Islamic militancy and piracy.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan's first oil export shipment since January 2012
 has reached Sudan, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, in
 the latest sign of a thaw between the longtime foes.
                 
 
 SUDAN OIL
 Sudan looked set to receive $2 billion in oil pipeline fees
 from South Sudan by the end of 2014 and should prioritise
 overhauling its agricultural sector with the money, the
 International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
                
 
 
