FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 10
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *RWANDA - Inflation data due today
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese equities soared to a 5-1/2-year peak on Friday as
 the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level
 underpinned sentiment, while Asian shares fell as global
 equities took a breather from recent rallies overnight.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil edged down on Friday, trading in a tight range
 above $104 a barrel as stronger signs of a U.S. recovery and
 persistent doubts over the Chinese economy gave mixed signals
 about demand from the world's top two consumers.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi could get support from the central bank
 intervening by selling dollars, while the Kenyan shilling is
 likely to firm on dollar inflows from foreign investors
 seeking to buy local shares.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds rallied on Thursday on rising
 expectations for an interest rate cut soon after data showed
 that factory output contracted in March.               
     South African stocks edged lower on Thursday on profit
 taking, while the news of a potential new offer for drugmaker
 Adcock Ingram AIPJ.J pushed that stock up more than 8 percent
 to an all-time high.               
 
 NIGERIA GDP
 Nigeria's economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in the first
 quarter of 2013, down from 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter
 of last year, due to slower growth in the non-oil sector, the
 central bank said in a report on Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed to a one-month high
 against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Thursday,
 supported by dollar flows from offshore investors buying
 local treasury bills, traders said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday, supported by
 foreign investors buying local shares, which rose for a
 seventh straight session.               
 
 KENYA ENERGY
 Kenya's government has rejected a proposal by
 state-controlled power distributor Kenya Power           to
 triple a fixed monthly charge paid by industries, saying the
 move would hurt the ability of Kenyan businesses to compete.
                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's inflation rate              slowed to 6.1 percent
 in the year to April from 7.6 percent in March, helped by a
 sharp drop in food price inflation, official data showed on
 Thursday.                 
 
 CONGO IMF 
 The IMF is ready to open talks with the Democratic Republic
 of Congo for a new programme after authorities provided more
 information on a controversial mining deal that caused the
 last loan programme to be scrapped, its local representive
 said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.