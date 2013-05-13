FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 13
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Oil and gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar
 strengthened, dragging Asian shares lower, but Japanese
 equities outperformed on the back of the yen's slide to a
 fresh 4-1/2-year low against the U.S. currency.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as the
 dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in
 demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United
 States further weighing on sentiment.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Yields are expected to fall at treasury debt auctions in
 Nigeria and Kenya next week, but Uganda yields could climb.
                
 
 AFRICA GROWTH
 Africa's economic development is being held back by a
 "hemorrhage" of illicit financial flows, which may be getting
 worse, the African Development Bank said on Friday, calling
 for reforms to stem the losses.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.3 percent against the
 dollar on Friday and bonds followed suit, tracking a weaker
 euro and as news of job cuts at mining firm Amplats rekindled
 strike fears.                
 * South African stocks fell for a second consecutive session
 on Friday, after lower metals prices weighed on commodity
 shares and Anglo American Platinum          fell after
 announcing a revised restructuring plan for its operations.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria has appointed Citi Bank       and Deutsche Bank
            to lead manage a $1 billion planned Eurobond, the
 head of the debt management office (DMO) told Reuters. 
 * Nigerian interbank lending rates were flat at an average of
 13.25 percent on Friday as aggressive liquidity mopping-up by
 the central bank offset cash flow from matured treasury
 bills, traders said.
 * Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA)         
 rose 7.08 percent in volatile trading on Friday, after the
 top-tier lender said it posted 52.01 billion naira ($330 mln)
 in pretax profits for full year 2012.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index snapped a seven session rally on
 Friday, dragged down by power stocks after the government
 rejected a proposed tariff increase by electricity
 distributor Kenya Power          .                 
 
 GHANA BANKING
 Ghana's central bank is likely to approve a bid by South
 Africa's FirstRand to acquire a 75 percent stake in
 Accra-based Merchant Bank soon, it said on Friday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury
 bills rose to 2.32 percent at auction on Friday from 2.31
 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.         
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's urban inflation rose to 4.37 percent in the year to
 April from 3.25 percent last month, while consumer prices
 during April rose 1.34 percent, official date showed on
 Friday.        
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
