African Markets - Factors to watch on May 14

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to hold auction of its 14 day certificate Treasury bill for an undisclosed amount. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares snapped a two-day losing streak and rose on Tuesday as a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales boosted sentiment, but the dollar took a breather after gaining broadly on growing optimism about the recovery in the world's largest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady near $103 a barrel on Tuesday, caught between hopes of a revival in demand growth after an unexpected jump in U.S. retail sales and concerns about a rise in stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand fell against the dollar and is likely to stay under pressure as the possibility of a violent 'strike season' adds to concerns about South Africa's national accounts deficit. * South African stocks gained on Monday as investors sought bargains after two previous sessions of decline, but Anglo American Platinum fell heavily again as the market gave a thumbs down to its revised restructuring plan. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by oil companies selling dollars to banks, traders said. * Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 11.9 percent year-on-year to 17.15 billion Nigerian naira ($109 mln), up from 15.32 billion naira in the same period of 2012. * Guinness Nigeria , a unit of Diageo , said on Monday its pretax profit for nine months to end-March 2013 fell 17.5 percent year-on-year to 11.23 billion naira ($71.3 mln), down from 13.61 billion naira in the same period of 2012.  NIGERIA SECURITY After a crackdown pushed them out of Nigeria's northern cities, Islamist militant group Boko Haram have regrouped, rearmed and are staging a bold comeback that has already allowed them to seize control over parts of the northeast. KENYA MARKETS * Safaricom Ltd , Kenya's top telecoms operator, posted a 47 percent jump in pretax profit for its full year ended March to 25.5 billion shillings ($304.30 million), it said on Tuesday. * Kenya's main share index fell for a second straight session on Monday, dragged down by a further slide in power distributor Kenya Power's shares, while the shilling weakened slightly. MAURITIUS EARNINGS * Mauritian hotels group Lux Island Resorts reported a 90 percent rise in pretax profits to 237.6 million rupees ($7.7 million) in the first nine months of its fiscal year, helped by a rise in visitors from China and a favourable exchange rate. * Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 19 percent fall in first-half pretax profits on Monday, blaming reduced arrivals from Europe and high air ticket prices in the last three months. * Mauritian luxury hotels group Sun Resorts reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profits on Monday, hit by the costs of refurbishing one of its hotels, and cautioned that low season rates and high air fares would mean the market remained "challenging" in the second quarter. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on