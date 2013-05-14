FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 14
May 14, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to hold auction of its 14
 day certificate Treasury bill for an undisclosed amount.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares snapped a two-day losing streak and rose on
 Tuesday as a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales boosted
 sentiment, but the dollar took a breather after gaining
 broadly on growing optimism about the recovery in the world's
 largest economy.                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady near $103 a barrel on Tuesday,
 caught between hopes of a revival in demand growth after an
 unexpected jump in U.S. retail sales and concerns about a
 rise in stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.
                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * The rand fell against the dollar and is likely to stay
 under pressure as the possibility of a violent 'strike
 season' adds to concerns about South Africa's national
 accounts deficit.                
 * South African stocks gained on Monday as investors sought
 bargains after two previous sessions of decline, but Anglo
 American Platinum          fell heavily again as the market
 gave a thumbs down to its revised restructuring plan.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          strengthened against the U.S
 dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by oil
 companies selling dollars to banks, traders said.
                 
 * Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA)          said on
 Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 11.9 percent
 year-on-year to 17.15 billion Nigerian naira ($109 mln), up
 from 15.32 billion naira in the same period of 2012.
 * Guinness Nigeria             , a unit of Diageo        ,
 said on Monday its pretax profit for nine months to end-March
 2013 fell  17.5 percent year-on-year to 11.23 billion naira
 ($71.3 mln), down from 13.61 billion naira in the same period
 of 2012. 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 After a crackdown pushed them out of Nigeria's northern
 cities, Islamist militant group Boko Haram have regrouped,
 rearmed and are staging a bold comeback that has already
 allowed them to seize control over parts of the northeast.
                       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Safaricom Ltd          , Kenya's top telecoms operator,
 posted a 47 percent jump in pretax profit for its full year
 ended March to 25.5 billion shillings ($304.30 million), it
 said on Tuesday.                
 * Kenya's main share index fell for a second straight session
 on Monday, dragged down by a further slide in power
 distributor Kenya Power's           shares, while the
 shilling weakened slightly.                 
 
 MAURITIUS EARNINGS
 * Mauritian hotels group Lux Island Resorts          reported
 a 90 percent rise in pretax profits to 237.6 million rupees
 ($7.7 million) in the first nine months of its fiscal year,
 helped by a rise in visitors from China and a favourable
 exchange rate.                
 * Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH)         
 reported a 19 percent fall in first-half pretax profits on
 Monday, blaming reduced arrivals from Europe and high air
 ticket prices in the last three months.                
 *  Mauritian luxury hotels group Sun Resorts          
 reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profits on Monday, hit
 by the costs of refurbishing one of its hotels, and cautioned
 that low season rates and high air fares would mean the
 market remained "challenging" in the second quarter.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
