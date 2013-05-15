African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-, 364-day Treasury bills. BOTSWANA - Expect release of CPI data for April GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Australian equities dented by weakness in mining firms while Tokyo stocks surged to a 5-1/2-year high as Japanese exporters rallied after the yen's recent slide. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $102 a barrel on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar eased, but gains were capped by forecasts of rising supplies from the United States amid a bleak outlook for global demand growth. AFRICA GROWTH The IMF on Tuesday forecast economic growth of 5.4 percent in 2013 and 5.7 percent in 2014 for the economies of sub-Saharan Africa on the back of rising investment and booming extractive industries. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand touched its weakest level against the dollar in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as a wildcat strike at Lonmin reminded investors of last year's violence in the mining sector. * South African stocks rose on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas markets, but mining shares restricted the upside momentum due to fresh worries about a union turf war that has slowed production at gold and platinum mines. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in three northeastern states on Tuesday, ordering in more troops to try to stem an increasingly violent Islamist insurgency. KENYA MARKETS Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday after the stock started trading ex-dividend. GHANA STOCKS Ghana's bourse is up more than 50 percent so far this year, but the reluctance of key companies to list in the West African market may be blunting its economic impact. MOZAMBIQUE MINING The main rail route for moving Mozambique's coal to port from mines owned by Vale and Rio Tinto , reopened on Tuesday just two days after being blocked by protests, Vale said. MAURITIUS EARNINGS Mauritius Commercial Bank said it expected full-year pretax profit to be better than last year, after reporting an increase of 4.6 percent in nine-month pretax profit. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's consumer inflation slowed to 9 percent year-on-year in April from 9.11 percent in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on