African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15
May 15, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-, 364-day
 Treasury bills.
 BOTSWANA - Expect release of CPI data for April
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Australian
 equities dented by weakness in mining firms while Tokyo
 stocks surged to a 5-1/2-year high as Japanese exporters
 rallied after the yen's recent slide.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $102 a barrel on Wednesday as
 the U.S. dollar eased, but gains were capped by forecasts of
 rising supplies from the United States amid a bleak outlook
 for global demand growth.                     
 
 AFRICA GROWTH
 The IMF on Tuesday forecast economic growth of 5.4 percent in
 2013 and 5.7 percent in 2014 for the economies of sub-Saharan
 Africa on the back of rising investment and booming
 extractive industries.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand touched its weakest level against the
 dollar in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as a wildcat strike
 at Lonmin reminded investors of last year's violence in the
 mining sector.                
 *  South African stocks rose on Tuesday, following in the
 footsteps of major overseas markets, but mining shares
 restricted the upside momentum due to fresh worries about a
 union turf war that has slowed production at gold and
 platinum mines.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
 emergency in three northeastern states on Tuesday, ordering
 in more troops to try to stem an increasingly violent
 Islamist insurgency.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)          shares fell for the
 third straight session on Tuesday after the stock started
 trading ex-dividend.                
 
 GHANA STOCKS
 Ghana's bourse is up more than 50 percent so far this year,
 but the reluctance of key companies to list in the West
 African market may be blunting its economic impact.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE MINING
 The main rail route for moving Mozambique's coal to port from
 mines owned by Vale            and Rio Tinto         ,
 reopened on Tuesday just two days after being blocked by
 protests, Vale said.                
 
 MAURITIUS EARNINGS
 Mauritius Commercial Bank said it expected full-year pretax
 profit to be better than last year, after reporting an
 increase of 4.6 percent in nine-month pretax profit.
                
 
 ANGOLA INFLATION
 Angola's consumer inflation slowed to 9 percent year-on-year
 in April from 9.11 percent in March, the National Statistics
 Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.  
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
