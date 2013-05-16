FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16
May 16, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day T-bills
 * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to sell T-bills of all maturities
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Some stock markets across Asia edged up on Thursday after
 solid growth data from Japan improved sentiment although
 Tokyo's Nikkei lagged, while worries about a prolonged
 recession in the euro zone kept the common currency under
 pressure.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Thursday as a
 sharper-than-expected drop in U.S. factory output muddied the
 outlook for demand, but a surprise drawdown in crude
 stockpiles in the world's top consumer helped stem the slide.
                     
 
 GHANA EUROBOND
 Ghana plans a Eurobond worth up to $1 billion to refinance
 debt and fund infrastructure projects, its vice president
 said, adding to the list of developing countries tapping
 yield-hungry investors to bolster their economies.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand fell to a near two-month low against
 the dollar on Wednesday as a wildcat strike at platinum
 producer Lonmin entered its second day.                 
 * South African stocks rose for a third-straight session on
 Wednesday, led by industrials and retailers, while concerns
 over a fresh wave of violent strikes in the mining sector
 weighed on resource shares.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria launched a military campaign on Wednesday to flush
 Islamist militants out of their bases in remote border areas,
 after President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
 emergency in the northeast.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          eased against the U.S. dollar on
 the interbank market on Wednesday as strong demand from
 importers of fuel and other goods drained liquidity in the
 market, traders said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Spritely growth and falling inflation should ensure strong
 demand and keen pricing for Kenya's long-awaited first
 Eurobond, planned for later this year, helping cut its
 overall debt costs, the International Monetary Fund said on
 Wednesday.                
 * Shares in Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom          
 closed 3.5 percent higher on huge volumes on Wednesday,
 helping snap a three-day losing streak on the Nairobi bourse.
                
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's low inflation and signs the economy is gaining
 momentum are boosting business confidence, and growth could
 reach 6-7 percent in the medium term despite the loss of
 foreign aid, the IMF said on Wednesday.                
 
 EAST AFRICA DEBT
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury
 bills            fell to 9.980 percent on Wednesday from
 10.279 percent last week, while the 364-day            also
 fell to 11.153 from 11.780 percent at the previous sale. 
 * The yield on Tanzanian ten-year Treasury bonds edged higher
 at auction on Wednesday to 15.28 percent from 14.27 percent
 at a previous auction in March.                 
 * The weighted average yield on Uganda's 91-day Treasury
 bills declined by nearly 200 basis points at an
 oversubscribed auction on Wednesday worth 100 billion
 shillings ($38.76 million)                
 
 AFRICA INFLATION
 * Ghana's annual consumer price inflation in April rose to
 its highest level since June 2010 on the back of the
 depreciation of the cedi currency, Ghana's statistic office
 said on Wednesday. 
 * Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 7.2 percent
 year-on-year in April from 7.6 percent in March, the
 country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
                
 * Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.49
 percent year-on-year in April from 2.76 percent in March,
 data from the  national statistics agency Zimstats showed on
 Wednesday.                
 * Burundi's inflation rate eased to 3.0 percent in the year
 to April from 5.9 percent in March, as the rise in housing,
 water and energy costs slowed, official figures showed on
 Wednesday. 
 
 ZIMBABWE SABMILLER
 SABMiller's         Zimbabwe unit reported a 36 percent rise
 in full-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of
 premium lager and non-alcoholic beverages.                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
