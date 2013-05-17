FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17
May 17, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar held firm near a 10-month high versus a basket of
 currencies on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official
 said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying
 this summer, while Asian shares were mixed.                
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Friday as
 disappointing U.S. economic data revived worries over demand
 growth in the world's biggest oil consumer, while a stronger
 dollar also pressured prices.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FOREX    
 Zambia's kwacha is likely to be on the back foot next week as
 it tracks a weaker South African rand, while Kenya and
 Tanzania's shillings are expected to trade in narrow bands.
                 
 
 AFRICA LABOUR
 It's not luxurious, but Goldfinch Garments, the Chinese-owned
 South African factory where Sindisizwe Zwane works nine hours
 a day, is far from a sweatshop: the ventilation is decent,
 the lighting is good and basic safety measures are in place.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand slid to a new four-year low against the
 dollar on Thursday on the prospect of a new wave of strikes
 in the mining sector.                 
 * South African stocks posted record closing highs on
 Thursday on expectations for further monetary easing from
 major economies, with Swiss luxury group Richemont         
 leading the way after reporting double-digit sales growth in
 April.                  
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian forces attacked Islamist strongholds in the
 northeast on Thursday, security sources said as an offensive
 got under way to wrest back territory from increasingly
 well-armed Boko Haram insurgents.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's economy grew 6.56 percent in the first quarter
 this year, down from 6.99 percent in the last quarter of
 2012, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on
 Thursday.                
 * Union Bank of Nigeria          jumped almost 4 percent on
 Thursday on news that its shares will be included in the MSCI
 Frontier markets Indices by the end of the month.
 * Cadbury Nigeria              said on Thursday its first
 quarter pretax profit rose 185 percent year-on-year to 1.67
 billion Nigerian naira ($10.61 mln), compared with 587
 million naira in the same period last year. 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Market talk of a possible takeover approach for Kenyan
 fuel-marketer KenolKobil           drove its shares up by 9
 percent on Thursday, helping to lift stocks for a second
 session.                 
 * Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank          posted a 28
 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter profit, helped by
 growth in net interest income.                 
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day
 Treasury bills            fell to 9.376 percent at auction on
 Thursday from 9.887 percent at last week's sale, the central
 bank said.
 
