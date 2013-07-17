FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17
July 17, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - The central bank auctions 182-day, 364-day Treasury bills worth
 a total 6 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged up on Wednesday, while the dollar held near a
 three-week low on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
 Bernanke will
 reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay
 accommodative.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday as investors were
 reluctant to lock in fresh positions, awaiting more clarity from Fed
 Chairman Ben Bernanke on the U.S. central bank's plan to roll back its
 monetary stimulus.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday as the
 greenback slipped in cautious trading ahead of testimony from U.S. Fed
 Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week.                
      South African stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by
 retailers such as Massmart          after dismal sales numbers from
 rival Shoprite          that reflected a slowdown in credit-fuelled
 spending.                
 
 NIGERIA GOVERNMENT REVENUES
 The Nigerian government's revenues rose 46 percent in June to 863
 billion naira ($5.35 billion) after sabotaged oil pipelines were
 repaired, the accountant general said on Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's consumer inflation rate              fell to a five-year low
 of 8.4 percent year-on-year in June, from 9 percent the previous month,
 as the prices of non-food items rose more slowly, the National Bureau of
 Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        strengthened on Tuesday after the central
 bank sold dollars for the second day running to prop up the currency.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, has forward sold
 750,000 tonnes of its upcoming 2013/14 cocoa crop as of end-June,
 sources at the finance ministry and industry regulator said on Tuesday,
 making rapid progress toward a targeted 80 percent.               
 
 SENEGAL TELECOMS
 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's           first-half net
 profit rose to 91 billion CFA francs ($182 million) from 87 billion CFA
 francs a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.                
 
 GUINEA CLASHES
 President Alpha Conde appealed for calm on Tuesday after at least 11
 people were killed in two days of ethnic violence in the southeastern
 Guinea, underscoring tensions ahead of parliamentary elections.
                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
 Congolese government forces supported by helicopters attacked M23 rebel
 positions near the eastern city of Goma on Tuesday in a third day of
 heavy fighting that has forced hundreds of villagers to flee their homes
 and raised tensions with Rwanda.                
 
 ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS
 The United States said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by lack of
 transparency in preparations for Zimbabwe's July 31 general election and
 called on the government to ensure the vote was peaceful, fair and
 credible.                
 
