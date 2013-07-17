African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17

NAIROBI, July 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The central bank auctions 182-day, 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged up on Wednesday, while the dollar held near a three-week low on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to lock in fresh positions, awaiting more clarity from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on the U.S. central bank's plan to roll back its monetary stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday as the greenback slipped in cautious trading ahead of testimony from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week. South African stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by retailers such as Massmart after dismal sales numbers from rival Shoprite that reflected a slowdown in credit-fuelled spending. NIGERIA GOVERNMENT REVENUES The Nigerian government's revenues rose 46 percent in June to 863 billion naira ($5.35 billion) after sabotaged oil pipelines were repaired, the accountant general said on Tuesday. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer inflation rate fell to a five-year low of 8.4 percent year-on-year in June, from 9 percent the previous month, as the prices of non-food items rose more slowly, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars for the second day running to prop up the currency.  IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, has forward sold 750,000 tonnes of its upcoming 2013/14 cocoa crop as of end-June, sources at the finance ministry and industry regulator said on Tuesday, making rapid progress toward a targeted 80 percent. SENEGAL TELECOMS Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's first-half net profit rose to 91 billion CFA francs ($182 million) from 87 billion CFA francs a year ago, the company said on Tuesday. GUINEA CLASHES President Alpha Conde appealed for calm on Tuesday after at least 11 people were killed in two days of ethnic violence in the southeastern Guinea, underscoring tensions ahead of parliamentary elections. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT Congolese government forces supported by helicopters attacked M23 rebel positions near the eastern city of Goma on Tuesday in a third day of heavy fighting that has forced hundreds of villagers to flee their homes and raised tensions with Rwanda. ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS The United States said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by lack of transparency in preparations for Zimbabwe's July 31 general election and called on the government to ensure the vote was peaceful, fair and credible. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on