African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19

NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 600 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control of the upper house of parliament. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent rose towards $109 a barrel on Friday, hovering near a three-month high on hopes of a steady recovery in U.S. demand following strong economic data and reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve on monetary stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore investor demand for local debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell more than one percent on Thursday against a dollar that was bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. factory data, taking local bond yields to their highest levels in the session. Stocks rose for the second day, spurred on by positive corporate data from companies such as Vodacom . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stock index rose by almost one percent on Thursday to its highest in more than a month, lifted by gains in oil, consumer goods and banking equities. The all-share index rose 0.95 percent to 38,335 points, the highest close since June 12, when it ended the day at 38,912 points. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in Kenya's Fina Bank Limited for $100 million. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria's oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, defended at a public hearing on Thursday sweeping powers that would be granted to her office under a Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and she urged lawmakers to pass it. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday as importers bought dollars, while shares rose for the eighth straight session as firms started posting improved half-year earnings. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, expects production to fall to 1.4 million tonnes in the 2013/2014 season, from more than 1.5 million tonnes this season, due to poor weather and the eviction of farmers from national parks, a source said. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe branded the United States "absolutely insane" on Thursday for voicing concerns about a July 31 election, although neighbouring South Africa joined Washington in criticising chaotic preparations for the vote. Also, a top South African diplomat said on Thursday that preparations for an election in Zimbabwe at the end of the month were "not looking good", unusually strong criticism of President Mugabe from his powerful neighbour. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on