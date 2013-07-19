FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 600 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a
 sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend
 election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control
 of the upper house of parliament.                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent rose towards $109 a barrel on Friday, hovering near a
 three-month high on hopes of a steady recovery in U.S. demand
 following strong economic data and reassuring comments from the
 Federal Reserve on monetary stimulus.                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
 pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
 in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
 investor demand for local debt.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell more than one percent on Thursday
 against a dollar that was bolstered by better-than-expected U.S.
 factory data, taking local bond yields to their highest levels in
 the session.                
     Stocks rose for the second day, spurred on by positive
 corporate data from companies such as Vodacom
         .               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stock index              rose by almost one percent on
 Thursday to its highest in more than a month, lifted by gains in
 oil, consumer goods and banking equities.
     The all-share index rose 0.95 percent to 38,335 points, the
 highest close since June 12, when it ended the day at 38,912
 points.                  
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank)              said on
 Thursday it had reached an agreement to acquire a 70 percent
 stake in Kenya's Fina Bank Limited for $100 million.
                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigeria's oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, defended at a
 public hearing on Thursday sweeping powers that would be granted
 to her office under a Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and she
 urged lawmakers to pass it.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Thursday as importers
 bought dollars, while shares rose for the eighth straight session
 as firms started posting improved half-year earnings.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, expects production to
 fall to 1.4 million tonnes in the 2013/2014 season, from more
 than 1.5 million tonnes this season, due to poor weather and the
 eviction of farmers from national parks, a source said.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE POLITICS
 Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe branded the United States
 "absolutely insane" on Thursday for voicing concerns about a July
 31 election, although neighbouring South Africa joined Washington
 in criticising chaotic preparations for the vote.               
      Also, a top South African diplomat said on Thursday that
 preparations for an election in Zimbabwe at the end of the month
 were "not looking good", unusually strong criticism of President 
 Mugabe from his powerful neighbour.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

