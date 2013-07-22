FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 22, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to meet on Monday
 and Tuesday to set rates.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese stocks struggled to extend gains on Monday as an initial
 rally sparked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's big election win
 over the weekend fizzled with profit taking emerging after the
 yen bounced off lows.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil continued to trade above Brent futures on Monday after
 flipping to a premium for the first time since 2010 in the
 previous session, while both benchmarks held firmly above $108 a
 barrel amid hopes of a revival in global demand growth.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
 pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
 in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
 investor demand for local debt.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand edged firmer against the dollar while government bond
 yields were up slightly on Friday as the market moved on from a
 widely anticipated central bank decision to keep domestic rates
 on hold.                
     South African stocks ended lower on Friday with financial
 shares slipping on views the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down
 a monetary easing programme that has boosted emerging market
 assets.                
 
 NIGERIA INTERBANK RATES
 Nigerian interbank lending rates eased to an average of 10.3
 percent on Friday, from 12 percent last week, supported by cash
 flows from budgetary allocations to government agencies.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed on Friday as banks unwound
 their dollar positions before the weekend, but traders said
 importers buying the U.S. currency could put pressure on the
 shilling in the days ahead.               
 
 KENYA COFFEE
 Kenya has lowered its coffee production and export earnings
 projections for the 2012/13(Oct-Sept) coffee year due to poor
 global prices and reduced crop acreage, the industry regulator
 said on Friday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan plans to sell 6.4 million barrels of oil worth $300
 million before shutting down its entire production by the end of
 July due to a row over its alleged support for rebels in
 neighbouring Sudan, its oil minister said on Saturday.
                   
 
 MADAGASCAR 
 Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has failed to heed calls
 from the African Union (AU) to withdraw from upcoming elections,
 casting doubt on the polls, the pan-African body said.
                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.