African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to set rates. GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese stocks struggled to extend gains on Monday as an initial rally sparked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's big election win over the weekend fizzled with profit taking emerging after the yen bounced off lows. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil continued to trade above Brent futures on Monday after flipping to a premium for the first time since 2010 in the previous session, while both benchmarks held firmly above $108 a barrel amid hopes of a revival in global demand growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore investor demand for local debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand edged firmer against the dollar while government bond yields were up slightly on Friday as the market moved on from a widely anticipated central bank decision to keep domestic rates on hold. South African stocks ended lower on Friday with financial shares slipping on views the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down a monetary easing programme that has boosted emerging market assets. NIGERIA INTERBANK RATES Nigerian interbank lending rates eased to an average of 10.3 percent on Friday, from 12 percent last week, supported by cash flows from budgetary allocations to government agencies. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday as banks unwound their dollar positions before the weekend, but traders said importers buying the U.S. currency could put pressure on the shilling in the days ahead. KENYA COFFEE Kenya has lowered its coffee production and export earnings projections for the 2012/13(Oct-Sept) coffee year due to poor global prices and reduced crop acreage, the industry regulator said on Friday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan plans to sell 6.4 million barrels of oil worth $300 million before shutting down its entire production by the end of July due to a row over its alleged support for rebels in neighbouring Sudan, its oil minister said on Saturday. MADAGASCAR Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has failed to heed calls from the African Union (AU) to withdraw from upcoming elections, casting doubt on the polls, the pan-African body said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on