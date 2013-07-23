FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23
July 23, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to announce rates
 decision after a two-day meeting. Analysts expect the central
 bank will hold rates at 12 pct.
 *BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14 day T-bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in
 Chinese shares, while gold took a breather after its biggest
 one-day gain in more than a year.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures hovered above $108 on Tuesday, buoyed by a
 weaker dollar as investors waited for U.S. crude oil inventory
 data for further clues on the outlook for demand in the world's
 largest oil consumer.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
 pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
 in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
 investor demand for local debt.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand gained over one percent against the dollar in
 afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment on
 risk.                
     South African stocks ended higher on Monday lifted by bullion
 producers such as AngloGold Ashanti          and Harmony Gold
         , which surged on gains by the precious
 metal.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          ended broadly flat against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market and at a central bank official
 window on Monday as available dollar supply matched demand,
 traders said.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Monday as importers bought
 dollars to meet end-month payments for their supplies, while
 shares ended a two-week winning streak.                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 African governments stepped up their efforts to prevent a
 shutdown of oil production in South Sudan on Monday, agreeing to
 send three generals to investigate Sudanese allegations that Juba
 is supporting anti-Khartoum rebels.                
 
 WEST AFRICA PIRACY
 Pirates have released an oil products tanker and its 24 Indian
 crew after it was hijacked off the Gabon coast last week, the
 vessel's operator said on Monday, in the most southerly attack
 yet off the coast of West Africa.                
 
 
 
