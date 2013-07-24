FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24
July 24, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day t-bills
        *Kenyan central bank also auctions re-opened 15-year bond 
 *UGANDA-Bank of Uganda auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
 T-bills 
 *TANZANIA-Central Bank to auction 2-year bond
 *MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to auction a 3-year Treasury note
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets wobbled on Wednesday, while the dollar took
 back some ground after the latest reading on China's
 manufacturing activity showed activity slowed to an 11-month low
 in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $108 on Monday as weak China data
 renewed concerns over demand growth from the world's
 second-biggest oil consumer, but continued falls in refined
 product and crude stocks in the United States helped stem losses.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
 pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
 in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
 investor demand for local debt.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks booked their highest close in nearly two
 months on Tuesday, after news China would step up investment in
 commodity-intensive projects lifted resources companies such as
 African Rainbow Minerals                          
     South Africa's rand gained one percent against the dollar to
 hit a new seven-week high of 9.7000 on Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          fell 0.37 percent to its lowest level
 in three weeks against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on
 Tuesday, after dealers anticipated that the central bank would
 lower its trading band on the naira.               
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's central bank maintained its policy rate at 12 percent
 for the eleventh time in a row on Tuesday, citing success in
 containing inflation and a currency that has suffered downward
 pressure from dollar demand as reasons to stay the course.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Tuesday as oil importers
 bought dollars to pay for supplies, while shares ended
 flat.               
 
 SUDAN POWER STRUGGLE
 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sacked his cabinet, the
 deputy president and suspended his top negotiator at talks to
 defuse tensions with Sudan on Tuesday, state media said, amid
 talk of a succession struggle in the African oil producer.
                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan warned its neighbour Sudan that turning off oil flows
 through pipelines between the two countries could destroy the
 link unless production resumed within a few months.
                
 
 CONGO REBELLION/RWANDA
 The United States on Tuesday called on Rwanda to end support for
 M23 rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, saying
 there was evidence Rwandan military officials were involved.
                
 
