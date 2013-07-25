African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ZAMBIA-Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills *Zambia inflation data also due for release *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya due to auction 91-day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday after Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure and as investors were wary as the earnings season got underway, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $107 a barrel on Thursday after weak China economic data further toned down the fuel demand outlook in the world's second largest oil consumer, while its spread with U.S. crude widened as investors took profit. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore investor demand for local debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profit after recent gains by resource companies like African Rainbow Minerals and financials such as Sanlam South Africa's rand touched an eight-week high on Wednesday, only to fall back into negative territory by the close as the earlier rise looked overdone in thin trade. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed to a four week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank tightened liquidity in the banking system to support a currency which had fallen two percent since May. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as oil importers bought dollars to pay for supplies, while shares closed lower. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual producer price inflation fell for the third consecutive month to 7.0 percent year-on-year in June from a revised 8.3 percent in May, the West African country's national statistics office said on Wednesday. SUDAN CURRENCY Sudan's currency has fallen to a record low against the dollar on the black market since South Sudan started reducing cross-border oil flows in a row over alleged support for rebels, dealers said. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL The African Union has asked Sudan to extend a deadline to halt oil flows to South Sudan, state-linked media said on Wednesday, in a last-ditch effort to keep crucial oil exports going. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on