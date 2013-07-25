FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ZAMBIA-Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
         *Zambia inflation data also due for release
 *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya due to auction 91-day T-bills 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday after
 Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure and as investors
 were wary as the earnings season got underway, while upbeat U.S.
 economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day
 slide.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $107 a barrel on Thursday after weak
 China economic data further toned down the fuel demand outlook in
 the world's second largest oil consumer, while its spread with
 U.S. crude widened as investors took profit.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
 pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
 in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
 investor demand for local debt.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked
 profit after recent gains by resource companies like African
 Rainbow Minerals          and financials such as Sanlam          
                
     South Africa's rand touched an eight-week high on Wednesday,
 only to fall back into negative territory by the close as the
 earlier rise looked overdone in thin trade.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed to a four week high against
 the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank
 tightened liquidity in the banking system to support a currency
 which had fallen two percent since May.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Tuesday as oil importers
 bought dollars to pay for supplies, while shares closed
 lower.               
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual producer price inflation fell for the third
 consecutive month to 7.0 percent year-on-year in June from a
 revised 8.3 percent in May, the West African country's national
 statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 SUDAN CURRENCY
 Sudan's currency has fallen to a record low against the dollar on
 the black market since South Sudan started reducing cross-border
 oil flows in a row over alleged support for rebels, dealers said.
                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 The African Union has asked Sudan to extend a deadline to halt
 oil flows to South Sudan, state-linked media said on Wednesday,
 in a last-ditch effort to keep crucial oil exports going.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
