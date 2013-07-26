FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday on the back of a stronger yen
 and the dollar languished at a five-week low against a basket of
 currencies as investors waited for clarity on U.S. stimulus at
 the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Friday as a weak
 dollar and supply disruptions at some Middle Eastern and African
 oil producers offset worries about China's economic slowdown and
 decades-high oil output in the United States.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi could regain some ground in the weeks ahead, helped
 by a new Eurobond which should allow the central bank to
 intervene more frequently to support the currency. The Kenyan and
 Ugandan shillings are expected to be weighed down by month-end
 importer demand for dollars. [D:nL6N0FV4SM]
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds fell on Thursday to hit two-week
 lows in a slide dealers said was caused in part by mounting
 pressure on the rand currency.                
     South African stocks dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday, as
 shares of SABMiller          were hit after the world's
 second-largest beermaker reported lower quarterly volumes and
 gold producers continued to struggle.               
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Thursday as the market
 traded cautiously amid expectation the central bank would sell
 dollars again, while shares inched up.                
 
 KENYA MINING
 Kenya has suspended the issuance of new mining licenses to allow
 for an audit of activities in its emerging mineral exploration
 industry and to review laws regulating the sector, the minister
 in charge of the sector said on Thursday.                  
 
 ETHIOPIA INFRASTRUCTURE
 Ethiopia on Thursday signed a $700 million agreement with China's
 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to expand mobile phone infrastructure
 and introduce high-speed 4G broadband network in the capital
 Addis Ababa and 3G service throughout the country.
                
 
 GHANA EUROBOND
 Ghana sold a $750 million 10-year Eurobond paying a yield of 8
 percent, two people familiar with the matter said on
 Thursday.               
 
 ZIMBABWE GROWTH
 Zimbabwe expects economic expansion of 3.4 percent in 2013 from
 the 5 percent seen earlier and needs next week's elections to be
 free and fair to help rekindle growth, Finance Minister Tendai
 Biti said on Thursday.                    
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.