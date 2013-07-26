African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday on the back of a stronger yen and the dollar languished at a five-week low against a basket of currencies as investors waited for clarity on U.S. stimulus at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Friday as a weak dollar and supply disruptions at some Middle Eastern and African oil producers offset worries about China's economic slowdown and decades-high oil output in the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi could regain some ground in the weeks ahead, helped by a new Eurobond which should allow the central bank to intervene more frequently to support the currency. The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are expected to be weighed down by month-end importer demand for dollars. [D:nL6N0FV4SM] SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds fell on Thursday to hit two-week lows in a slide dealers said was caused in part by mounting pressure on the rand currency. South African stocks dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday, as shares of SABMiller were hit after the world's second-largest beermaker reported lower quarterly volumes and gold producers continued to struggle. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday as the market traded cautiously amid expectation the central bank would sell dollars again, while shares inched up. KENYA MINING Kenya has suspended the issuance of new mining licenses to allow for an audit of activities in its emerging mineral exploration industry and to review laws regulating the sector, the minister in charge of the sector said on Thursday. ETHIOPIA INFRASTRUCTURE Ethiopia on Thursday signed a $700 million agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to expand mobile phone infrastructure and introduce high-speed 4G broadband network in the capital Addis Ababa and 3G service throughout the country. GHANA EUROBOND Ghana sold a $750 million 10-year Eurobond paying a yield of 8 percent, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE GROWTH Zimbabwe expects economic expansion of 3.4 percent in 2013 from the 5 percent seen earlier and needs next week's elections to be free and fair to help rekindle growth, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on