August 20, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14 day certificate
 Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of
 uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
 reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries
 to two-year highs.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude prices slipped below $110 a barrel on uncertainty
 over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its
 bond-buying program, but unrest in Egypt and reduced oil
 product supply from Libya kept a floor under prices.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended lower on Monday, as investors took
 profits in mining firms such as Harmony Gold          on
 weaker commodity prices and after hefty gains in recent
 sessions.                
     Yields on South African benchmark bonds hit a 19-month
 high on Monday and the rand touched a six-week low during a
 rout of emerging market assets on rising expectations the U.S.
 Federal Reserve will start scaling back stimulus next
 month.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS    
 The Nigerian naira currency weakened further against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as dollar shortages
 persisted and demand grew from fuel importers and summer
 holiday makers, traders said.               
     Also, Flour Mills of Nigeria              said its pretax
 profit for the first quarter fell 8.8 percent the same period
 last year to 4.69 billion naira ($29 million).               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 The leader of militant Islamist sect Boko Haram, Abubakar
 Shekau, may have died of gunshot wounds some weeks after a
 clash with soldiers, the Nigerian military said on
 Monday.                   
 
 KENYA-CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS
 Kenya signed deals worth $5 billion with China on Monday to
 construct a railway line and an energy project, deepening ties
 with the Asian country keen to expand investment in
 Africa.                          
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Monday as importer
 dollar demand filtered into the market, and traders said the
 currency remained vulnerable to the turmoil in Egypt, a big
 buyer of Kenya's tea exports.                
 
 KENYA AIRLINE
 Passenger traffic is back to normal at Kenya Airways          
 after a fire at Nairobi airport caused havoc for passengers
 and dented revenues, Chief Executive Titus Naikuni said on
 Monday.                
 
 KENYA STANDARD GROUP
 Kenyan media company Standard Group          more than doubled
 pretax profit in the first half of the year, helped by growth
 in advertising revenues.                  
 
 UGANDA ELECTRICITY
 Ugandan power distributor Umeme            posted on Monday a
 55 percent jump in first half pretax profit, helped by rising
 power revenues and a slight drop in power losses.
                
 
 MAURITIUS SEYCHELLES PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Seychelles and Mauritius plan to jointly explore for petroleum
 in an area in the Indian Ocean that they both own.
                
 
 STANDARD BANK AFRICA EXPANSION
 Standard Bank Group          is setting up representative
 offices in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast, the lender's latest push
 into sub Saharan Africa, where it already has operations 18
 countries.                
 
 GHANA PRESIDENT
 Ghana must learn to process commodities locally rather than
 depending on exports of raw gold, cocoa and oil products to
 fuel its fast-growing economy, President John Mahama said on
 Monday.               
 
 GHANA GOLD MINING
 The cost structure at AngloGold Ashanti's          flagship
 Ghana gold mine is unsustainable and the company is looking to
 make cuts to counter rising costs and falling production,
 Chief Executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said on
 Monday.               
 
 GABON PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 French oil major Total           said it had discovered gas
 condensate in deep waters off the coast of Gabon, raising
 hopes for other explorers in the region.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
