FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
August 22, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Fixes tenors of Namibia's, Kenya's Treasury bills)
    NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Bank of Ghana issues a debut seven-year domestic bond
 worth a total 100 million cedi ($46.9 million). 
 *KENYA - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 3 billion shillings.
 *NAMIBIA - Namibia's central bank auctions 182-day Treasury
 bills worth a total 250 million Namibian dollars.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 250 million kwacha worth of
 91-day,182-day,273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
 *ZIMBABWE - President Robert Mugabe to be sworn-in for another
 five-year term, extending his 33-year rule after his main
 rival, outgoing Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew his
 constitutional challenge to Mugabe's July 31 re-election.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets were thrown a lifeline on Thursday when
 surprisingly strong data on China's huge manufacturing sector
 helped offset rising U.S. bond yields, lifting currencies and
 shares from deep early lows.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $109 a barrel on Thursday as upbeat data
 from China kindled hopes for better demand from the world's
 second largest oil consumer, but signs that OPEC producer Libya
 may resume exports dragged on prices.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand fell more than 1 percent against the
 dollar on Wednesday, in line with a broader selloff in emerging
 market assets, and bond yields rose after data showed inflation
 breached the central bank's target band.                
     South African stocks were flat on Wednesday, as gains by
 bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti          due to a
 weakening of the rand were evened out by losses from retailers
 such as Massmart         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS       
 The Nigerian naira currency          firmed slightly for the
 second straight day against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, on the
 back of dollar sales by some oil companies, traders
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA BANK
 Nigeria's Access Bank             said on Wednesday its
 half-year pretax profit fell to 26.1 billion naira, down 14
 percent from the same period a year ago.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed on Wednesday helped by tea
 exporters selling dollars after Tuesday's auction, while shares
 dipped for the second straight session.               
 
 KENYA DEBT
 Kenya's public debt hit 51.7 percent of national output in the
 year to June, official figures showed on Wednesday, up from
 44.5 percent the previous year and raising questions about the
 likely yield required for future external borrowing.
                       
 
 KENYA NIC BANK RESULTS
 Earnings at Kenya's NIC Bank          rose 15 percent in the
 first half as lower interest rates cut its costs of borrowing
 more than they hurt the bank's own interest income.
                
 
 TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
 Tanzania expects its gas resources to increase fivefold within
 the next two years if new finds in east Africa's second-biggest
 economy prove productive.                
 
 TANZANIA TELECOMS
 The Tanzanian unit of South Africa's Vodacom          plans to
 invest 200 billion shillings ($124 million) to expand its
 network this year but said rising taxes could stifle the
 sector.                
 
 GHANA BONDS
 Ghana should have little trouble selling a debut 7-year
 domestic bond this week, but foreign investors may be wary
 given its large fiscal deficit, weakening currency and low
 dollar liquidity.                
     Also, the International Finance Corporation has secured
 approval to regularly issue local currency bonds in Ghana worth
 up to $1 billion to bolster the West African country's domestic
 bond market, it said on Wednesday.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod industry regulator
 reached 44,957 tonnes by Aug. 8 since the start of the light
 crop harvest in early July, up 28 percent on the previous year,
 Cocobod data showed on Wednesday.                
 
 NAMIBIA LENDING RATE
 Namibia's central bank left its lending rate steady at 5.5
 percent on Wednesday, saying it was trying to support economic
 growth and that inflation would remain within acceptable
 levels.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.