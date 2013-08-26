FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 26
#Beverages - Brewers
August 26, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 26

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high on
 Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep
 drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal
 Reserve will soon reduce stimulus.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel on Monday to a
 near five-month high as rising tensions over a suspected
 chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of increased
 unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt
 supply.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds and the rand currency ended the
 week firmer, recouping some losses as emerging markets globally
 got a reprieve from heavy selling on Friday.               
     South African stocks ended flat on Friday, although blue
 chip Gold Fields          took a battering for a second
 straight session as investors maintained their flight from the
 bullion producer after it posted a quarterly loss on Thursday.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS       
 Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to an average of 15.5
 percent on Friday, down 4 percentage points from a week ago,
 after proceeds from matured treasury bills repaid by the
 central bank hit the market, traders said.                
      Nigeria sold 50.64 billion naira ($312.88 million) in
 treasury bills with maturities ranging between three and six
 months this week, at slightly lower yields than at the previous
 auction on Aug 8, central bank data showed on Friday. 
                
 
 NIGERIA REVENUE
 Nigeria's government revenues slumped 42 percent in July due to
 oil theft and production outages, the accountant general said
 on Friday, underscoring how oil theft is damaging public
 finances this year.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Statoil         , one of the most successful oil explorers in
 recent years, sees offshore Angola and Russian shale as the
 industry's next big plays and considers U.S. shale oil
 overhyped, its exploration chief Tim Dodson said.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Friday, with a bias to
 weaken this week on importers buying dollars to pay for routine
 end-month supplies, while shares edged up.                
 
 KENYA BARCLAYS OIL DEAL
 Barclays Bank Kenya          has signed a $13 million financing
 deal with a unit of British oil explorer Marriot Drilling for a
 rig for work in Kenya, which has attracted attention after oil
 discoveries last year.                
 
 KENYA EABL RESULTS
 Full-year pretax profit at East African Breweries          
 fell by more than a quarter as expected due to a one-off item
 and soft demand in markets such as Uganda and Tanzania.
                
 
 TANZANIA POWER EXPORT
 Tanzania, which has made big natural gas discoveries, plans to
 start power exports to its energy-starved east African
 neighbours in 2015 after the completion of a gas
 pipeline.               
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        strengthened on Friday, riding on
 conversions by banks looking to beef up their local currency
 positions amidst scarce liquidity.                
 
 ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe threatened "tit-for-tat"
 retaliation against companies from Britain and the United
 States on Sunday if the Western nations persisted in pressuring
 his government with sanctions and what he called "harassment".
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ANADARKO STAKE SALE
 Anadarko Petroleum Corp         said it agreed to sell a 10
 percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of
 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp           for $2.64 billion in
 cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its
 domestic assets.                
 
 CONGO CONFLICT
 Shells fired by M23 rebels killed at least three people in
 Congo's eastern city of Goma on Saturday, the United Nations
 said, as Congo and Rwanda traded accusations over days of
 border clashes that have drawn in a new, robustly mandated U.N.
 force.                
 
 GHANA TBILLS
 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day
 bill fell to 22.7676 percent at an August 23 auction from
 22.7729 percent at the previous sale.                
 
 IVORY COAST LAND LAWS
 Ivory Coast's parliament on Friday approved new laws to ease
 access to citizenship for millions of foreigners and improve
 state regulation of land ownership, two issues at the heart of
 a decade of political crisis and violence.                
 
 NIGER OIL
 Niger has signed a production-sharing agreement with
 SuntrustOil Company Nigeria Ltd, as the West African nation,
 one of the continent's newest oil producers, seeks to diversify
 its foreign partners, the government said.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

