African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 26

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high on Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel on Monday to a near five-month high as rising tensions over a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of increased unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds and the rand currency ended the week firmer, recouping some losses as emerging markets globally got a reprieve from heavy selling on Friday. South African stocks ended flat on Friday, although blue chip Gold Fields took a battering for a second straight session as investors maintained their flight from the bullion producer after it posted a quarterly loss on Thursday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to an average of 15.5 percent on Friday, down 4 percentage points from a week ago, after proceeds from matured treasury bills repaid by the central bank hit the market, traders said. Nigeria sold 50.64 billion naira ($312.88 million) in treasury bills with maturities ranging between three and six months this week, at slightly lower yields than at the previous auction on Aug 8, central bank data showed on Friday. NIGERIA REVENUE Nigeria's government revenues slumped 42 percent in July due to oil theft and production outages, the accountant general said on Friday, underscoring how oil theft is damaging public finances this year. ANGOLA OIL Statoil , one of the most successful oil explorers in recent years, sees offshore Angola and Russian shale as the industry's next big plays and considers U.S. shale oil overhyped, its exploration chief Tim Dodson said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, with a bias to weaken this week on importers buying dollars to pay for routine end-month supplies, while shares edged up. KENYA BARCLAYS OIL DEAL Barclays Bank Kenya has signed a $13 million financing deal with a unit of British oil explorer Marriot Drilling for a rig for work in Kenya, which has attracted attention after oil discoveries last year. KENYA EABL RESULTS Full-year pretax profit at East African Breweries fell by more than a quarter as expected due to a one-off item and soft demand in markets such as Uganda and Tanzania. TANZANIA POWER EXPORT Tanzania, which has made big natural gas discoveries, plans to start power exports to its energy-starved east African neighbours in 2015 after the completion of a gas pipeline. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday, riding on conversions by banks looking to beef up their local currency positions amidst scarce liquidity. ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe threatened "tit-for-tat" retaliation against companies from Britain and the United States on Sunday if the Western nations persisted in pressuring his government with sanctions and what he called "harassment". MOZAMBIQUE ANADARKO STAKE SALE Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion in cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its domestic assets. CONGO CONFLICT Shells fired by M23 rebels killed at least three people in Congo's eastern city of Goma on Saturday, the United Nations said, as Congo and Rwanda traded accusations over days of border clashes that have drawn in a new, robustly mandated U.N. force. GHANA TBILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 22.7676 percent at an August 23 auction from 22.7729 percent at the previous sale. IVORY COAST LAND LAWS Ivory Coast's parliament on Friday approved new laws to ease access to citizenship for millions of foreigners and improve state regulation of land ownership, two issues at the heart of a decade of political crisis and violence. NIGER OIL Niger has signed a production-sharing agreement with SuntrustOil Company Nigeria Ltd, as the West African nation, one of the continent's newest oil producers, seeks to diversify its foreign partners, the government said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on