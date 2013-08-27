African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 27

NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS *BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana to auction 14-day treasury bills. *KENYA- Kenya hosts Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan in a regional infrastructure conference. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while the Turkish lira hit a record low after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging toward a possible military response to last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slightly lower in choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, hit by continued labour unrest in Africa's largest economy with construction and airport workers the latest to down tools. South African stocks booked their highest finish on record on Monday, as a weaker rand currency helped lift battered down gold producers such as Gold Fields . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira closed broadly flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday as two multinational oil companies sold about $107 million to some lenders NIGERIA POWER Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan said on Monday that bidders for state electricity assets had completed payments, clearing a major hurdle in a privatisation scheme meant to end the country's chronic power shortages. ETHIOPIA GROWTH Ethiopia's economy is likely to grow 7 percent a year over the next three to five years, below its average of the last decade, and to push that rate higher, the government needs to change policy to encourage private investment, the World Bank said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday as dollar demand from importers was offset by investors lured to high-yielding government debt, while on the stock market sugar maker Mumias led shares lower. KENYA KAKUZI Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi posted a 3 percent dip in pretax profit for the six months ended June to 113 million shillings ($1.3 million), partly due to lower earnings from tea. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling eased a touch on Monday as banks covered short dollar positions in the interbank market, but traders said the immediate outlook was broadly steady. MOZAMBIQUE ANADARKO STAKE SALE India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has agreed to buy 10 percent in a gas field offshore Mozambique from Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $2.64 billion, as the explorer looks to offset diminishing supplies from domestic gas fields by buying overseas assets. CONGO CONFLICT Congo's army said it clashed with eastern rebels on Monday, ending a brief lull in days of fighting that has killed and wounded dozens. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan's parliament has passed a long-awaited petroleum bill after years of consultation and waits for final approval by President Salva Kiir, a senior lawmaker said on Monday. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius's trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent in June compared with the same month in 2012 to 5.14 billion rupees as higher sales of food and live animals pushed up the value of exports, data showed on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,372,000 tonnes by August 25 since the start of the season in October, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,342,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on