African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 *KENYA- Releases consumer inflation data for August.
 *UGANDA- Releases consumer inflation data for August.
 *ANGOLA- central bank's monetary policy committee holds monthly
 meeting, includes decision on benchmark interest rate.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose and oil prices tumbled as a possible U.S.
 military strike on Syria appeared less likely, while the dollar
 remained steady around a three-week high against a basket of
 currencies after upbeat U.S. growth data.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil fell by more than 1 percent on Friday, pushing Brent below
 $114 a barrel, as fears over supply disruptions in the Middle
 East eased slightly after Britain said it will not join any
 military action against Syria.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand ended slightly weaker against the dollar on Thursday
 in the wake of data showing a faster than expected rise in
 inflation, but it held still above a 4-year low hit the
 previous day.                
     South Africa's main stock indices ended a seesaw session
 slightly higher on Thursday with retailer Woolworths Holdings
          surging on strong full-year profit.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          fell to its weakest in more than
 20-months on the interbank market on Thursday, as central bank
 tightening measures failed to stem the local currency's decline
 in the face of strong dollar demand.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell to a seven-week low on Thursday as investors
 booked more profits and turned to higher returns in the debt
 market, while the shilling was barely changed.                
 
 KENYA COMMERCIAL BANK EARNINGS
 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)          said it would focus on
 increasing the contribution of existing East African regional
 subsidiaries this year to reach 15 percent of pretax profits
 before it expands into other countries.                
 
 TANZANIA/RWANDA RELATIONS
 Tanzania has asked Uganda's president to help it patch up
 relations with Rwanda after a falling-out over Tanzania's
 efforts to bring peace to the war-torn Democratic Republic of
 Congo, Tanzania's prime minister said on Thursday.
                
 
 GHANA ELECTIONS
 Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition
 challenge to President John Mahama's victory in presidential
 elections, a ruling that should ease political uncertainty in
 the booming African oil- and cocoa-exporting
 country.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE CAPITAL GAIN TAX
 The sales of local assets by foreign companies operating in
 Mozambique will from next year be taxed at a fixed rate of 32
 percent, a tax official in the emerging coal and gas producer
 said.                
 
 ZAMBIA CONSUMER INFLATION
 Zambia's headline consumer inflation braked to 7.1 percent
 year-on-year in August, from 7.3 percent in July, mainly
 because of lower prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages,
 the statistics agency said on Thursday.                
 
 RWANDA/CONGO CONFLICT
 Rwanda accused Congo on Thursday of shelling its territory and
 said it would not tolerate such "provocation", raising fears
 that violence in eastern Congo could erupt into a regional
 conflict.                
 
