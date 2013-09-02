FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 2
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
September 2, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Strikes ongoing in auto manufacturing,
 construction, while industrial action among miners looms.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the
 Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its
 manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more
 than a year.                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures fell more than a dollar to a one-week low below
 $113 on Monday, with supply disruption worries receding as a
 military strike against Syria looked less imminent.
                      
 
 SYRIA CONFLICT
 Syria hailed a "historic American retreat" on Sunday, mockingly
 accusing President Barack Obama of hesitation and confusion
 after he delayed a military response to last month's chemical
 weapons attack near Damascus until after a congressional vote.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on      
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Nigerian Treasury bill yields are likely to fall at an auction
 next week on strong local investor demand, while Kenyan
 Treasury bill yields are expected to stabilise.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * The rand surged more than 1 percent against the dollar on
 Friday before giving up much of the gains made after market
 players interpreted comments from South Africa's finance
 minister as supportive for the rand.                
 * South African stocks fell on Friday, booking their steepest
 weekly fall in more than two months, as investors remained
 skittish about labour strikes rattling Africa's largest economy
 and turmoil in Syria.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 The Nigerian naira          gained 1 percent against the U.S.
 dollar on Friday, after the central bank intervened on the
 interbank market to stem the local unit's decline.
                
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 Seven Nigerian ruling party governors and a former presidential
 candidate formed a splinter group opposed to President Goodluck
 Jonathan on Saturday, in the most explicit internal threat yet
 to his assumed bid to run for another term in office.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly on Friday as banks
 cut back dollar positions before the weekend, while a bearish
 run for shares extended into its fifth straight session.
                 
 
 EAST AFRICA INFLATION    
 * Kenya's inflation rate             increased to 6.67 percent
 in the year to August from 6.02 percent a month earlier, the
 statistics office said on Friday, a rise which had been
 expected because of higher fuel prices and a new VAT law.
                 
 * Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate              rose to the
 highest in a year in August due to drought driving food prices
 higher, the statistics office said on Friday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN TRADE
 Almost two weeks after truck driver George Wala loaded building
 materials in the Kenyan port of Mombasa bound for a company in
 South Sudan he still hadn't reached his destination.
                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT        
 The weighted yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills dipped
 to 2.62 percent at auction on Friday from 2.65 percent
 previously, the central bank said.           
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.