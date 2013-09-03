FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 3
September 3, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets. A
 Reuters poll forecast key rate will be left at 8.50 pct. 
 * UGANDA - Bank of Uganda benchmark lending rate decision. Rate
 was held at 11 pct for second straight month in August.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian markets
 on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their
 safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on
 Syria. 
                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures eased on Tuesday as worries over a military
 strike on Syria eased, but held above $114 a barrel as
 investors focused on prospects of a revival in demand growth
 with factory output across most of the world improving. 
                      
 
 SYRIA CONFLICT
 President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the U.S. Congress
 to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism on Monday
 from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed
 concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle
 East conflict.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on      
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand strengthened to its highest in over a
 week on Monday with global markets cheered by a delay in
 possible U.S. military intervention in Syria.                
 *  South African stocks rebounded on Monday from their steepest
 weekly fall in more than two months as global markets staged a
 relief rally on a delay in U.S. military action against Syria.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * The Nigerian naira currency weakened slightly against the U.S
 dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after it became clear
 the central bank would not intervene to prop it, as it had the
 previous trading day.                
 * The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said on
 Monday it was seeking prospective investors to buy 100 percent
 of its shareholding in Enterprise Bank, the first of Nigeria's
 three nationalised lenders to be put up for sale.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was steady on Monday as investors
 traded cautiously ahead of a central bank interest rate-setting
 meeting on Tuesday, while shares fell.                 
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
