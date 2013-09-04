FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 4
September 4, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * TANZANIA - Central bank auctions a 10-year Treasury bond
 carrying a 11.44 pct coupon.
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182- and 364-day
 Treasury bills.
 * MAURITIUS - Outwatching CPI data for August
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday and
 safe assets like gold consolidated chunky overnight gains after
 President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures
 in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria.
                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, near a
 week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support for military
 action on Syria, renewing jitters over potential supply
 disruption in the Middle East.                      
 
 SYRIA CONFLICT
 President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the
 U.S. Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited
 U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for
 his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on      
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * The rand extended its losses against the dollar on Tuesday,
 as a looming strike in the gold sector dented sentiment while
 U.S. data boosted prospects of reduced monetary stimulus in the
 leading economy.                 
 * South African stocks put in a second straight day of gains on
 Tuesday, coming within striking distance of recently scaled
 peaks after global markets overcame a jolt from a U.S.-Israel
 missile test near Syria.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * Nigeria's central bank will resist pressure to devalue the
 naira          since it retains ample funds to defend the
 currency, a central bank spokesman said, and its governor is
 expected to stay the course until his term is up in 10 months.
                 
 *  Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA)          has invested
 $700 million this year financing power assets in Africa's
 second biggest economy and is looking to put $2 billion into
 power projects across the continent over the next three years,
 CEO Phillips Oduoza told Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya may seek as much as $2 billion  from its debut Eurobond
 issue, double the previously stated $1 billion, the country's
 finance minister said on Tuesday, an amount analysts said could
 be expensive to borrow.                
 *  Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate             
 at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, in line with market expectation,
 saying inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium
 target.                 
 * Kenya's shilling        is likely to remain under pressure
 after the central bank held its main interest rate steady as
 widely expected on Tuesday, while shares extended a week-long
 slide.                
 
 KENYA COMPANIES
 * Kenya's Mumias Sugar          fell to a 2.24 billion shilling
 ($25.6 million) pretax loss in the year through June, the
 company said on Tuesday, blaming higher regional supplies and
 cheap imports for a fall in prices.                
 * Pretax profit at Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets           rose
 20 percent to 485.9 million shillings ($5.55 million) in the
 year ended June, the company reported on Tuesday.
                
 
 UGANDA RATES
 Uganda's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark lending
 rate              on Tuesday, a move which analysts say could
 make local debt yields attractive and help the shilling to
 firm.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 Eni          said on Tuesday it had made a new gas discovery at
 its giant Mozambique field, opening up new acreage at what is
 the Italian oil and gas group's biggest ever gas discovery.
                
 
 
