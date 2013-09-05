FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 5
September 5, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * NIGERIA - Release of Q2 GDP data
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day T-bills
 * SEYCHELLES - Outwatching August CPI data
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose to three-week highs on Thursday as Indian
 shares and the rupee rallied a day after the country's new
 central bank chief unveiled a raft of measures to support the
 currency and banking sector.                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $115 a
 barrel, as President Barack Obama's efforts to win backing for
 a military strike against Syria cleared its first hurdle and
 with strong auto sales boosting the demand outlook for oil.
                      
 
 SYRIA CONFLICT
 U.S. President Barack Obama's effort to win legislative backing
 for military strikes against Syria passed its first hurdle on
 Wednesday when a Senate committee voted in favour, but the
 narrow margin of victory showed the depth of U.S. caution.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on      
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand will strengthen slightly against the
 dollar over the next year, having passed the worst of its
 depreciation since the U.S. Federal Reserve first hinted at
 cutting back on monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on
 Wednesday.                
 * South African stocks snapped two straight days of gains on
 Wednesday, with the rally grinding to a halt on the start of a
 strike in the country's gold mines and renewed concern over the
 violence in Syria.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * Nigeria's Dangote Industries clinched a $3.3 billion
 syndicated loan from banks on Wednesday for a 400,000
 barrel-per-day oil refinery and petrochemical plant, saying the
 project would cut African reliance on international markets.
                 
 *  Nigeria is looking for an international bank and a local
 lender to act as co-arrangers for 80 billion naira ($491 mln)
 depository note to be issued this year, the Debt Management
 Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.                
 *  Nigeria plans to raise 70 billion naira ($429.90 million) in
 bonds with maturities of three years and 20 years at its
 monthly debt auction on Sept. 11, the Debt Management Office
 said on Wednesday. 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenyan shares halted a seven-day slide on Wednesday after the
 central bank kept its key interest rate on hold a day earlier,
 signalling it is keen to support growth despite a higher
 inflation outlook.                 
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
            fell to 10.460 percent at an oversubscribed sale on
 Wednesday from 10.835 percent at last week's auction, the
 central bank said.
 
 KENYA EUROBOND
 Kenya expects to have in place lead advisers for its debut
 Eurobond within the next two weeks but its finance minister
 said on Wednesday it would only tap the international debt
 market when it could do so at a favourable rate.
                 
 
 EAST AFRICA BONDS
 * The yield on Tanzanian 10-year Treasury bonds edged higher at
 auction on Wednesday to 15.75 percent from 15.28 percent at its
 previous auction in May, the central bank said on Wednesday. 
 * The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would auction a
 10-year Treasury bond worth 1.2 billion rupees ($38.83 million)
 on September 11. 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 Italian oil and gas group Eni          could sell another 10
 percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial
 Times said on Wednesday, citing the group's chief executive
 Paolo Scaroni.                
 
 MALI POLITICS
 Mali's new president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pledged to stamp
 out corruption and bring peace to the turbulent north as he was
 sworn in on Wednesday, 18 months after a coup and rebel
 uprising plunged the gold exporter into chaos.                 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
