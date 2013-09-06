FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 6
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 6, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * NIGERIA - Q2 GDP data release
 * MAURITIUS/SEYCHELLES - Expecting release of August CPI data.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro held near a seven-week low on Friday on the back of
 dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in
 U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks
 in check.                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, set for a
 second weekly rise and supported by concerns that a potential
 U.S. military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle
 East and disrupt supply.                      
 
 SYRIA CONFLICT
 U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure from
 Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Thursday to
 decide against launching military strikes in Syria, which many
 of them fear would hurt the global economy and push up oil
 prices.                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 A rise in Ghana's foreign exchange reserves should provide
 support to the cedi in the weeks ahead and limit further losses
 on the currency which has declined 12 percent against the
 dollar so far this year. In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to
 firm due to increased dollar liquidity following a recent
 quarterly bond auction.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on      
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, as gold
 producers advanced on hopes a strike by tens of thousands of
 miners might end sooner than initially expected.               
 *  The rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday on growing
 expectations of a breakthrough in negotiations that could end a
 strike in South African gold mines.                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 * Nigeria's state oil company warned investors interested in
 three shallow water oil blocks offered for sale by Chevron
         that buyers may lose the right to operate them.
                
 * Compensation talks will begin in Nigeria on Monday between
 lawyers for Royal Dutch Shell          and for 15,000 Nigerian
 villagers who say their livelihoods were destroyed by oil
 spills from pipelines operated by the company.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's main share index          rose for a second day on
 Thursday, helped by buying of blue chip companies by foreign
 investors, while the shilling firmed slightly.                 
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
            fell to 9.928 percent at auction on Thursday from
 10.474 percent last week, the central bank said. 
 
 KENYA ICC
 Kenya's parliament voted on Thursday to quit the jurisdiction
 of the International Criminal Court, but the Hague-based
 tribunal said it would press ahead anyway with the trials of
 the country's president and his deputy.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE BOND
 A new Mozambican state agency issued a $500 million bond on
 Thursday to buy a tuna fleet, offering investors rare exposure
 to one of Africa's fastest growing economies with - besides
 fisheries - huge coal and gas reserves.                
 
 DRCONGO RWANDA
 The deployment of a U.N. force of African troops in eastern 
 Democratic Republic of Congo threatens to draw Rwanda into a
 damaging conflict with African powers and derail its economic
 "miracle" if donors again cut aid over Kigali's involvement
 there.                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.