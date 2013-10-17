FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally
 on Thursday after legislators produced a last-minute deal to
 lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a
 potentially catastrophic debt default.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress
 was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's
 debt ceiling and prevent a default.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand firmed up against the dollar on
 Wednesday after stronger than expected retail sales data,
 but further gains may be limited if the U.S. debt impasse is
 resolved and the dollar climbs.                
 * South African stocks rose for a fifth straight trading
 session on Wednesday as better-than-expected retail sales
 numbers gave a boost to chain stores such as Shoprite
          and Woolworths Holdings         .                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's consumer inflation              fell to a fresh
 five year low of 8 percent in September, down slightly from
 8.2 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics
 (NBS) said on Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday on tight
 liquidity but traders said it could weaken as demand for the
 local currency may fall now that the sale of a 12-year
 infrastructure bond has ended.                
 
 KENYA RETAIL
 Wal-Mart's         push for a foothold in east Africa hit a
 hurdle after Kenyan retailer Naivas said on Wednesday it was
 no longer selling a controlling stake to the U.S. company's
 South African subsidiary, Massmart.         .
                
 
 MADAGASCAR CENTRAL BANK
 Madagascar said on Wednesday it had appointed Vonimanitra
 Razafimbelo as interim central bank governor after the
 previous chief died suddenly last month.                
 
 BOTSWANA INFLATION
 Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed further in
 September, braking to 5 percent year-on-year from 5.6
 percent in August, the lowest it has been since November
 2009, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.