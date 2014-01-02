FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 2
January 2, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day, 182-day and
 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets endured mixed fortunes on Monday in the
 wake of disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing, while
 investors showed renewed appetite for commodities as the new
 year got underway.               
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged up to $111 a barrel on Thursday on a drop
 in U.S. inventories and output cuts in Libya and South
 Sudan, but a weaker Chinese economy may hold back further
 gains.                
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent against the
 dollar on Tuesday and was on track for one of the steepest
 global losses for 2013, after a year in which labour strife
 weighed on investor sentiment.               
     South Africa's benchmark Top-40 stock index rose to a
 record high on Tuesday to close out 2013 with a 19 percent
 annual gain, helped by monetary stimulus that has boosted
 appetite for emerging market assets across the
 globe.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigeria Stock Exchange index             , the country's
 main index, ended the year 47 percent up on the close of
 last year, rising 2 percent on the day to 41,329 points,
 traders said on Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
 Nigeria forex reserves             fell 2 percent
 month-on-month to $43.82 billion at the close of business on
 Dec. 30, central bank data showed on Tuesday, but they ended
 the year down a marginal 0.8 percent on last year's close of
 $44.17 billion.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of
 emergency in two states on Wednesday as his negotiators
 prepared for peace talks with rebels to end more than two
 weeks of violence that has pushed the country towards civil
 war.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index rose on Tuesday to record a 19.2
 percent gain for 2013, helped by east Africa's biggest
 telecoms operator, Safaricom          , which doubled in
 price during the year.               
 
 KENYA MINING
 Australian miner Base Resources          expects to start
 exporting titanium from Kenya's biggest mine in February,
 the company said on Wednesday, opening up a lucrative
 revenue source after years of delays.                       
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent in 2013 as output in
 communications, financial services and manufacturing rose,
 while inflation almost halved, President Jakaya Kikwete
 said, forecasting further improvements this year.
                
 
 TANZANIA FINANCE MINISTER
 Tanzania's finance minister died on Wednesday at a hospital
 in South Africa after a long illness, officials said.
                
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's economic growth should accelerate to about 6.2
 percent in the 2013/2014 financial year, helped by greater
 electricity supply, President Yoweri Museveni said in his
 annual New Year message.               
 
 BURUNDI BUDGET
 Burundi plans to increase state spending by 2.5 percent to
 1.4 trillion francs ($910 million) in 2014 to fund
 agriculture, energy and infrastructure projects, the finance
 ministry said in a report seen by Reuters on
 Tuesday.               
 
