African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 13
January 13, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ANGOLA - Angola's statistics office to publish consumer
 inflation data for December anytime starting on Monday.
 *TANZANIA - Markets to stay closed due to a public holiday,
 and will reopen on Tuesday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in
 the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived
 speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for
 longer.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower toward $107 a barrel on Monday after
 six nations struck a fresh six-month deal with Iran to curb
 its nuclear programme and U.S. President Barack Obama urged
 Congress not to impose additional sanctions on the
 country.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand ended the week firmer against the
 dollar, pulling away from recent five-year lows after poor
 U.S. jobs numbers reduced the risk of a sharp scaling back
 of U.S. monetary stimulus.                
     South African stocks were little changed on Friday as
 gains in investor favourites such as Richemont          and
 Mondi Ltd          outweighed losses by platinum
 producers.               
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar's demand for the
 release of detainees remains a stumbling block to a
 ceasefire deal aimed at halting violence in the world's
 youngest state, a U.S. envoy said on Sunday.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally this week
 to an average of 10.50 percent due to a large cash
 withdrawal by state energy firm NNPC and after the central
 bank debited banks' cash reserves requirement
 (CRR).               
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria plans to raise 90 billion naira ($566 million) in
 bonds with maturities of three and 20 years at its first
 monthly debt auction of the year on Jan. 15, the Debt
 Management Office said on Friday.                           
 
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Italian energy company Eni          has closed a pipeline in
 Nigeria due to sabotage, cutting off 3,500 barrels per day
 of its share of oil output, the company said on
 Saturday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Friday, and traders
 said they expected it to post gains in the days ahead, while
 the main share index edged higher.                
 
 KENYA SUPERMARKET
 Kenyan retailer Nakumatt is in talks with South Africa's
 Shoprite          to buy its three stores in Tanzania as it
 moves to secure a bigger share of a large, untapped
 market.               
 
 MAURITIUS TOURISM
 Tourist numbers in Mauritius rose by a lower-than-expected
 2.9 percent to 993,106 visitors last year, due in large part
 to sluggish growth in the Euro Zone, a key source market,
 official data showed on Friday.               
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day
 bill rose to 19.4085 percent at a Jan. 10 auction from
 19.2330 percent at the last auction.               
 
 GHANA, IVORY COAST COCOA
 Smugglers have trafficked around 40,000 tonnes of Ghanaian
 cocoa beans into top grower Ivory Coast since November to
 take advantage of a drop in Ghana's cedi currency, exporters
 and merchants said.                
 
 ZIMBABWE IMF
 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it approved a
 six-month extension of a monitoring program for Zimbabwe
 aimed at allowing the southern African country to clear
 billions of dollars of debt arrears.               
 
 JAPAN MOZAMBIQUE LOAN
 Japan will lend Mozambique 70 billion yen ($672 million)
 over five years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday,
 as the Asian nation seeks to secure access to the East
 African country's rich coal and gas reserves.               
 
