#Credit RSS
March 4, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Uganda, Kenya central banks to announce the latest
 decisions of their benchmark lending rates             
             .
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as tensions
 over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, with Russia
 tightening its grip on Crimea while the West sought measures
 to deter Moscow.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $111 on Tuesday, at its highest
 levels since the end of last year, as tensions over Russia's
 military intervention in Ukraine rattled global markets and
 stoked fears of energy supply disruption to
 Europe.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened alongside other emerging
 markets on Monday as investors dumped high-yielding assets
 in a wave of risk aversion fanned by political tensions in
 Ukraine.                
     Stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on
 Monday as investors globally sold off risky assets on the
 rising threat of war between Ukraine and
 Russia.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira firmed against the dollar on the interbank
 market on Monday after the central bank said it will sell
 dollars on forward delivery from Monday in its bid to shore
 up the domestic currency's value.                
 
 NIGERIA POWER PLANTS
 Nigeria will accept offers from 42 prequalified bidders for
 10 state-owned power plants on March 7, the privatisation
 agency said on Monday, in a continuation of one of President
 Goodluck Jonathan's most important policies.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Islamist insurgents have killed at least 31 people in
 attacks on a village in northeast Nigeria, a state lawmaker
 said on Monday, a day after 85 were killed in a wave of
 attacks by suspected militants nearby.                
 
 AFRICA TELECOMS TOWER FIRM
 African phone tower group IHS has raised $420 million in
 equity and $70 million in debt to fund its expansion across
 the continent, the company said in a statement on
 Monday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares were barely moved on Monday as investors
 awaited more corporate earnings results from last year to
 set the pace for the rest of the week.                
 
 KENYA REA VIPINGO
 Kenyan sisal producer Rea Vipingo's          majority
 shareholder, REA Trading, has raised its offer to buy the
 rest of the company's shares by 75 percent.                
 
 KENYA TELECOMS
 Kenya's two biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom          
 and the local unit of Bharti Airtel          , have made a
 joint bid for the smallest operator, Indian group Essar
 Communications' Yu, the industry regulator said on
 Monday.                
 
 KENYA CMC HOLDINGS
 Al-Futtaim Group is close to taking control of Kenyan car
 retailer CMC Holdings          after 91 percent of
 shareholders accepted its 7.6 billion shilling ($87.91
 million) offer, the Dubai-based company said on
 Monday.                     
 
 ECOBANK MANAGEMENT
 Ecobank          shareholders passed a governance action
 plan to address criticism by Nigeria's securities regulator
 at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday where the fate
 of CEO Thierry Tanoh was not on the agenda, a top bank
 official said.                  
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA 
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 1,101,000 tonnes by March 2 since the start of the
 season on October 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
 964,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
