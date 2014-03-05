FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5
March 5, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - The central bank to auction 364-day, 182-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks jumped and the safe-haven yen licked its wounds
 after a sharp tumble on Wednesday, following remarks from
 Russian President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an
 imminent military conflict in Ukraine, and revived investor
 risk appetite.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday
 after pulling back in the previous session from a two-month
 high as fears eased that tensions over Russia's incursion
 into Ukraine territory could lead to war.                
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rebounded on Tuesday after losing
 ground in the previous session, as investors were lured back
 by a spate of positive results and a global relief rally on
 hopes for an easing of tensions between Russia and
 Ukraine.               
     The rand gained more than 1 percent against the dollar
 on Tuesday, buoyed by abating investor aversion towards
 emerging markets after immediate tensions between Russia and
 Ukraine appeared to ease.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Commodity trader and miner Glencore          confirmed on
 Tuesday its interest in buying oil assets that oil major
 Shell RDSa.L is selling in Nigeria.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's military is losing control of swathes of the
 largely Muslim northeast to radical Islamist insurgents who
 are killing civilians almost daily, and the run-up to
 elections next year risks aggravating the violence
 further.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        is expected to hold its ground
 after the central bank left its key lending rate
              unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday as
 expected, traders said.               
 
 KENYA RATE
 Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate
              at 8.50 percent for the fifth policy meeting in
 a row, its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on
 Tuesday.               
 
 KENYA BANKING
 Kenya's financial regulator has proposed a separate
 regulatory framework for Islamic financial institutions as
 part of a broad ten-year strategy designed to boost capital
 markets in east Africa's biggest economy.               
 
 KENYA DIAMOND TRUST BANK
 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Group          on Tuesday
 reported a 20 percent jump in 2013 pretax profit to 7.24
 billion shillings ($83.80 million) helped by strong growth
 in its loan book.                
 
 UGANDA RATE
 Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate             
 at 11.50 percent on Tuesday, but said a decline in foreign
 aid was a source of uncertainty for the
 economy.               
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 The Ugandan shilling        inched up against the dollar
 after the central bank held its policy lending rate and said
 it was willing to intervene in the markets again to curb
 volatility.                
 
 GHANA AVIATION STRIKE
 Ghana's air traffic controllers began an unlimited strike on
 Tuesday over working conditions, grounding domestic flights,
 the head of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
 said.               
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 The Zambian kwacha        hit an all time low of 5.900 per
 dollar on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters' data showed, as domestic
 dollar demand surged.                
 
