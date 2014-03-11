African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: RWANDA - Rwanda's National Institute of Statistics to release February inflation figures. Urban inflation RWCPIY=ECI slowed to 2.43 percent in the year to January from 3.65 percent in the previous month ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign exchange reserves for January. MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest decision on interest rates after monetary policy committee meeting. NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release monthly inflation data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept nerves frayed and commodity prices restrained. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures were steady on Tuesday and held near $108 a barrel as a worsening crisis over Ukraine stoked supply disruption fears, while concerns over demand growth from the world's two biggest oil consumers kept prices under pressure. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks slid lower on Monday, led by heavyweight resource companies such as Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J, as lower than expected Chinese trade data rattled investors and raised concerns about slowing demand for commodities. South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday but remained with its recent tight range ahead of data releases later this week that could help give it direction. ZAR/ KENYA EUROBOND Kenya will push ahead with a debut Eurobond even though market conditions have deteriorated and it is not clear what yield it will have to pay, Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= firmed slightly on Monday after the central bank's mopping-up of excess liquidity in the money markets relieved some pressure, traders said, while stocks closed higher. KENYA MINING Africa-focused miner Goldplat Plc GLDP.L said on Monday it was considering a joint venture for its Kenyan operations to help curb losses and comply with a new local ownership law. GHANA GAS PLANT Ghana will start processing gas from its offshore Jubilee oil field by September following long delays, the head of state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) said on Monday. BARRICK/AFRICA Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it plans to sell about 13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary African Barrick Gold . UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday after cuts to foreign aid prompted by the country's law banning homosexuality undermined confidence in east Africa's third-largest economy. SOMALIA AL SHABAAB The leader of the al Qaeda-aligned Islamist group al Shabaab has urged Somalis to wage holy war against Ethiopia, Somalia's Horn of Africa neighbour whose forces are preparing to lead an African Union offensive against the militants. ZIMBABWE ROADS Zimbabwe's capital Harare has agreed to sign a $400 million deal with a South African company to upgrade its dilapidated road network, the state-owned Herald newspaper said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on