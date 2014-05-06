FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 6
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 6, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after
 promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer
 finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on
 holiday.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as
 clashes across Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting
 a market that might otherwise sag due to expectations weekly
 data will show higher inventories in the United States.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks pulled back from record highs on
 Monday, with African Bank topping the decliners' list after
 flagging a first-half loss.                
     South Africa's rand retreated from a three-week high
 against the dollar on Monday, losing momentum after data
 showed unemployment was increasing in Africa's most
 developed economy.               
 
 CHINA AFRICA AID
 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unveiled extra aid for Africa
 totalling at least $12 billion on Monday, and offered to
 share advance technology with the continent to help with
 development of high-speed rail, state media reported.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS       
 Nigeria's naira strengthened to its strongest in four months
 against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday,
 boosted by dollar sales by an energy company and weak demand
 for the greenback.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 The leader of Boko Haram on Monday threatened to sell more
 than 200 schoolgirls his Islamist militant group kidnapped
 in northeastern Nigeria last month.               
     Also, gunmen have snatched three Dutch nationals in
 Nigeria's volatile Niger Delta region, where armed
 kidnapping rings frequently operate, authorities said on
 Monday.                
 
 NIGERIA DANGOTE CEMENT
 Nigeria's Dangote Cement              reported first-quarter
 pretax profit down 1.25 percent year on year to 53.01
 billion naira ($331.73 million).                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        dipped against the dollar on Monday
 and shares fell after bomb attacks in the capital and the
 country's main port over the weekend.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Kenya's government defended the efforts of its security
 services on Monday despite deadly weekend bombings, seven
 months after the Westgate shopping mall attack, and said it
 has foiled many other plots.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 Amid warnings that ethnic violence in South Sudan risks
 spiraling into genocide, the United States expects to impose
 sanctions on individuals on both sides of the conflict in
 the coming days, U.S. and other diplomatic sources said on
 Monday.                               
     Separately, South Sudan's outgoing army chief General
 James Hoth Mai accused neighbour and old foe Sudan on Monday
 of arming rebels fighting his troops in an increasingly
 ethnic conflict - allegations quickly dismissed by
 Khartoum.                       
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 1,270,000 tonnes by May 4, since the start of the
 season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
 1,153,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.                   
 
 IVORY COAST BOND ISSUE
 Ivory Coast has chosen Citigroup      , BNP Paribas
           and Deutsche Bank            to market a $500
 million Eurobond expected to be issued before the end of
 July, the country's prime minister said.                
 
 ETISALAT WEST AFRICA 
 Etisalat          , which is set to buy a majority stake in
 Maroc Telecom         , has agreed to sell its West African
 business to the Moroccan firm for $650 million to tap its
 expertise in that region.                
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONET WIRELESS
 Econet Wireless         , Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone
 operator, reported a 14.7 percent drop in annual profits on
 Monday, hit by higher financing costs and depreciation, but
 said it would pay its first dividend in three years.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
