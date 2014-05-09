FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9
May 9, 2014

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ETHIOPIA - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel
 leader Riek Machar - who Kiir sacked as his deputy in July
 last year - meet in Addis Ababa on Friday for the first
 face-to-face meeting since the conflict erupted in mid
 December.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia announces latest decision on its
 benchmark interest rate.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury
 bill worth a total 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation
 in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation
 report from China calmed some nerves.               
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $108 per barrel on Friday,
 supported by renewed tension in Ukraine and continued
 limited supply from Libya, but still on track for a second
 weekly loss.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar
 next week as local firms pay dividends to foreign investors,
 while Zambia's currency should remain under pressure after
 falling copper prices pushed it to historic
 lows.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
  South Africa's rand rallied more than 1.2 percent against
 the dollar to its strongest in more than four months on
 Thursday, riding on general buoyancy in emerging markets and
 amid relief at a smooth national election.               
     South African stocks ended flat for a second straight
 session on Thursday but shares of clothing and household
 goods retailer Mr Price          jumped after saying it
 expects its full-year earnings to climb.               
 
 BHARTI AIRTEL AFRICA
 Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel           plans annual
 capital expenditure of $1 billion in Africa in the next few
 years and will focus on deepening investments in 17
 countries there rather than entering new markets, its
 chairman said.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Demand for Nigerian short-term debt surged further at an
 auction on Wednesday, with subscription more than five-fold
 the amount sold, but the central bank stuck to its initial
 offer.               
     Nigeria plans to raise 70 billion naira ($432.50
 million) in 3-year and 10-year bonds next week at its fifth
 debt auction of the year, Debt Management Office (DMO) said
 on Thursday.               
 
 STANDARD BANK NIGERIA
 Africa's biggest lender Standard Bank          aims to take
 advantage of opportunities in Nigeria by expanding its
 existing operations and has no immediate acquisition plans,
 its group chief executive told Reuters.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan promised on Thursday to
 find more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebels,
 as the hostage crisis overshadowed his opening address to a
 conference designed to showcase investment opportunities in
 Africa's biggest economy.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Importer demand for dollars weakened Kenya's shilling       
 on Thursday, but expectations the central bank would sell
 hard currency if the shilling falls much further was seen
 stemming further losses.               
 
 KENYA DIAMOND TRUST BANK
 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank's          pretax profit
 rose 20 percent to 2.07 billion shillings ($23.78 million)
 in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2013,
 helped by growth in net interest income.                    
 
 
 GHANA OIL RIG CRASH
 A service helicopter carrying workers to an oil rig off the
 coast of Ghana operated by Russia's Lukoil           crashed
 into the ocean on Thursday, killing at least three people, a
 military spokesman said.                
 
 BURKINA FASO MINING
 Avocet Mining Plc         reported a 24 percent decline in
 gold output for the first quarter after losing nine days of
 production to the refurbishment of a mill at its flagship
 Inata mine in Burkina Faso.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

