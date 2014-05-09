African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ETHIOPIA - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar - who Kiir sacked as his deputy in July last year - meet in Addis Ababa on Friday for the first face-to-face meeting since the conflict erupted in mid December. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia announces latest decision on its benchmark interest rate. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bill worth a total 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $108 per barrel on Friday, supported by renewed tension in Ukraine and continued limited supply from Libya, but still on track for a second weekly loss. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar next week as local firms pay dividends to foreign investors, while Zambia's currency should remain under pressure after falling copper prices pushed it to historic lows. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand rallied more than 1.2 percent against the dollar to its strongest in more than four months on Thursday, riding on general buoyancy in emerging markets and amid relief at a smooth national election. South African stocks ended flat for a second straight session on Thursday but shares of clothing and household goods retailer Mr Price jumped after saying it expects its full-year earnings to climb. BHARTI AIRTEL AFRICA Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel plans annual capital expenditure of $1 billion in Africa in the next few years and will focus on deepening investments in 17 countries there rather than entering new markets, its chairman said. NIGERIA MARKETS Demand for Nigerian short-term debt surged further at an auction on Wednesday, with subscription more than five-fold the amount sold, but the central bank stuck to its initial offer. Nigeria plans to raise 70 billion naira ($432.50 million) in 3-year and 10-year bonds next week at its fifth debt auction of the year, Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. STANDARD BANK NIGERIA Africa's biggest lender Standard Bank aims to take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria by expanding its existing operations and has no immediate acquisition plans, its group chief executive told Reuters. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan promised on Thursday to find more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebels, as the hostage crisis overshadowed his opening address to a conference designed to showcase investment opportunities in Africa's biggest economy. KENYA MARKETS Importer demand for dollars weakened Kenya's shilling on Thursday, but expectations the central bank would sell hard currency if the shilling falls much further was seen stemming further losses. KENYA DIAMOND TRUST BANK Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank's pretax profit rose 20 percent to 2.07 billion shillings ($23.78 million) in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income. GHANA OIL RIG CRASH A service helicopter carrying workers to an oil rig off the coast of Ghana operated by Russia's Lukoil crashed into the ocean on Thursday, killing at least three people, a military spokesman said. BURKINA FASO MINING Avocet Mining Plc reported a 24 percent decline in gold output for the first quarter after losing nine days of production to the refurbishment of a mill at its flagship Inata mine in Burkina Faso. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on