African Markets - Factors to watch on June 5

NAIROBI, June 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA -Nigeria's new Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele to hold a news conference on Thursday to outline his vision for the bank. *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end months of dithering by easing policy further. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped to a three-week low at $108 on Thursday on ample supply in the United States and as tensions over Ukraine cooled. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell to fresh 10-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, kept on the back foot by investor worries about the state of the economy and the threat of mine strikes spreading to other sectors. South African shares barely closed in the black on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the latest round of negotiations to end the country's longest-running platinum sector strike. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as banks bought the greenback on the interbank market due to inadequate supply from offshore investors participating at a bond auction, dealers said. NIGERIA SECURITY Suspected Islamist militants have killed dozens of civilians in three villages in northeastern Nigeria, a region now hit by almost daily attacks, a security source and a victim's relative said on Wednesday. LAFARGE NIGERIA The Nigerian unit of French cement marker Lafarge plans to seek shareholders' approval in July to raise 100 billion naira in public offer of debt or equity, Lafarge Wapco said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling strengthened modestly on Wednesday, boosted by central bank intervention to support the currency, while shares inched down. KENYA LENDING RATES Kenya will introduce a new formula for banks to use in pricing loans, seeking to bring down high interest rates that have stifled lending to businesses and home buyers, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. EAST AFRICA PIPELINE Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan are expected to invite bids this month for a single consultant to oversee the building of an oil pipeline to transport crude to the Kenyan coast, a senior Kenyan energy official said on Wednesday. UGANDA REFINERY Companies from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia have submitted bids to finance, build and operate Uganda's first oil refinery, the energy ministry said on Wednesday. UGANDA LENDING RATE Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday and hinted at further rate cuts to safeguard growth in Uganda's economy. BURUNDI TRADE Burundi's trade deficit narrowed sharply to $159.4 million in the first quarter of 2014 from $192.9 million in the same period last year due to an appreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar, the central bank said on Wednesday. WEST AFRICA CRUDE OIL EXPORTS Exports of West African crude oil to Asia are set to rise to 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.72 million bpd in May, a Reuters survey of traders showed on Wednesday. CAMEROON CHAD RAILWAY Cameroon and Chad have reached an initial agreement to link northeastern Cameroon to the neighbouring capital N'Djamena by rail, according to officials from the two countries. GENERAL ELECTRIC ANGOLA General Electric (GE) will supply railway and energy equipment to Angola in a $1 billion deal financed by the U.S.-run Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), officials and state-run media said on Wednesday. WEST AFRICAN BANK LENDING RATE The central bank of the eight nation West African franc zone (BCEAO) kept its prime lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Wednesday and lowered its growth forecast for 2014. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on