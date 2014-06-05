FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 5
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advanced Medical Equipment
June 5, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA -Nigeria's new Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele
 to hold a news conference on Thursday to outline his vision
 for the bank.
 *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
 worth 4 billion shillings. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while
 the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations
 that the European Central Bank will finally end months of
 dithering by easing policy further.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped to a three-week low at $108 on Thursday
 on ample supply in the United States and as tensions over
 Ukraine cooled.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell to fresh 10-week lows against the
 U.S. dollar on Wednesday, kept on the back foot by investor
 worries about the state of the economy and the threat of mine
 strikes spreading to other sectors.                
     South African shares barely closed in the black on
 Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the latest
 round of negotiations to end the country's longest-running
 platinum sector strike.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          eased against the U.S. dollar on
 Wednesday as banks bought the greenback on the interbank
 market due to inadequate supply from offshore investors
 participating at a bond auction, dealers said.
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Suspected Islamist militants have killed dozens of civilians
 in three villages in northeastern Nigeria, a region now hit
 by almost daily attacks, a security source and a victim's
 relative said on Wednesday.               
 
 LAFARGE NIGERIA
 The Nigerian unit of French cement marker Lafarge          
 plans to seek shareholders' approval in July to raise 100
 billion naira in public offer of debt or equity, Lafarge
 Wapco            said on Wednesday.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        strengthened modestly on Wednesday,
 boosted by central bank intervention to support the currency,
 while shares inched down.                
 
 KENYA LENDING RATES
 Kenya will introduce a new formula for banks to use in
 pricing loans, seeking to bring down high interest rates that
 have stifled lending to businesses and home buyers, the
 Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.               
 
 EAST AFRICA PIPELINE    
 Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan are expected to invite bids
 this month for a single consultant to oversee the building of
 an oil pipeline to transport crude to the Kenyan coast, a
 senior Kenyan energy official said on Wednesday.
                
 
 UGANDA REFINERY
 Companies from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia have
 submitted bids to finance, build and operate Uganda's first
 oil refinery, the energy ministry said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 UGANDA LENDING RATE
 Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate             
 by 50 basis points on Wednesday and hinted at further rate
 cuts to safeguard growth in Uganda's economy.                
 
 BURUNDI TRADE
 Burundi's trade deficit narrowed sharply to $159.4 million in
 the first quarter of 2014 from $192.9 million in the same
 period last year due to an appreciation of the local currency
 against the U.S. dollar, the central bank said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 WEST AFRICA CRUDE OIL EXPORTS
 Exports of West African crude oil to Asia are set to rise to
 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.72 million
 bpd in May, a Reuters survey of traders showed on
 Wednesday.               
 
 CAMEROON CHAD RAILWAY
 Cameroon and Chad have reached an initial agreement to link
 northeastern Cameroon to the neighbouring capital N'Djamena
 by rail, according to officials from the two countries.
                
 
 GENERAL ELECTRIC ANGOLA
 General Electric        (GE) will supply railway and energy
 equipment to Angola in a $1 billion deal financed by the
 U.S.-run Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), officials and state-run
 media said on Wednesday.               
 
 WEST AFRICAN BANK LENDING RATE
 The central bank of the eight nation West African franc zone
 (BCEAO) kept its prime lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent
 on Wednesday and lowered its growth forecast for
 2014.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.