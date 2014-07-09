FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9
#Market News
July 9, 2014

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury
 bills            and 364-day bills           .
 BOTSWANA - Botswana issues first quarter GDP figures
             .
 MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly
 consumer inflation data             .
 GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer
 inflation data for June             .
 GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
 announces benchmark rates decision             .
 SOUTH AFRICA - South African power utility Eskom to
 auction 300 million rand of its EL31 and ES42 bonds.
 ANGOLA - Angola issues foreign reserves figures.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks extended losses to a one-week low on
 Wednesday after China's consumer inflation cooled
 slightly more than expected in June, pointing to
 lingering weakness in the economy.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude         fell below $109 a barrel on
 Wednesday as Libya restarted an oilfield, on track to
 drop for an eighth session in what would be its longest
 losing streak in over four years.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 *  South Africa's rand          strengthened nearly 1
 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, outperforming 24
 emerging market peers amid hopes that a week-old strike
 by metal and engineering workers could soon be
 resolved.                
 * South African stocks          fell for the second
 straight session on Tuesday, as investors took profits
 in index heavyweights such as Anglo American Platinum
          after a string of record highs.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 South Africa's striking NUMSA union said on Tuesday it
 would take the latest offer from the main employers'
 group to its members on Wednesday, possibly ending a
 week-old stoppage that has hit car manufacturers.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA TELKOM
 Two unions representing some of Telkom SA's         
 workers said on Tuesday they would take the South
 African landline provider to court over possible job
 losses.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was little changed on Tuesday
 as traders factored in the central bank's decision to
 leave interest rates on hold, while stocks edged
 higher.                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its
 key lending rate              at 8.50 percent, in line
 with forecasts, saying inflation remained in a target
 range and the pace of price rises had slowed.
                
 
 KENYA KENGEN
 Kenyan power producer KenGen           said it aims to
 complete a 15 billion shilling ($171 million) rights
 issue by end-2014 and hopes to have a commitment from
 the government by August on the amount of financial
 support it will provide.                        
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases were slightly above target at
 866,742 tonnes by the close of the main crop on June
 12, up 12.5 percent from the previous year, Industry
 regulator Cocobod said in a preliminary tally on
 Tuesday.                
 
 WEST AFRICA CURRENCY
 The countries of the eight-nation West African franc
 zone have increased planned debt issuance to 3,458
 billion CFA francs ($7.18 billion) in 2014, up more
 than 52 percent from last year, according to the
 regional debt planning agency.                
 
 MALAWI RATES
 Malawi's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by
 250 basis points to 22.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the
 outlook for inflation was favourable due to a
 relatively stable exchange rate for the kwacha
 currency.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
