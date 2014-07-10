African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases mining output data. * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases May manufacturing output data. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills . * MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest decision on interest rates after Monetary Policy Committee meeting . * MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly consumer inflation data . * RWANDA - The statistics office issues June inflation data . * BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP figures . * ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush to end quantitative easing and begin raising interest rates. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged down towards $108 a barrel on Thursday, extending its longest losing streak in fours years, as weak gasoline demand in the United States offset a rise in crude imports in China. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The South African rand was flat against the dollar for most of Wednesday's session, reflecting a dearth of local economic data and news to direct the market. * South African share prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, bringing losses so far this week to more than 1 percent on concerns the market has run too hard. SOUTH AFRICA South Africa's Naspers aims to transform itself into a "predominantly mobile" company, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, as it looks to bring its stable of e-commerce and auction sites to tablets and smartphones. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained ground on Wednesday, helped by companies squaring their dollar positions, while stocks closed higher . KENYA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday lending to Kenya's manufacturing sector was picking up, supporting expectations of robust economic growth. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira was little changed against the dollar on the interbank market, amid expectations state-owned energy company NNPC would sell dollars soon, after earlier dollar sales by some local oil companies. NIGERIA CEMENT Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco , the Nigerian unit of French cement maker Lafarge , on Wednesday approved a $1.35 billion deal combining its Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's wholly-owned South African subsidiary. NIGERIA MINISTERS Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appointed four close allies as ministers on Wednesday, with sources saying two of them would shore up his power base in the largely Muslim north where opposition to him is strongest. GHANA RATES The Bank of Ghana raised its prime interest rate by 100 basis points to 19.0 percent on Wednesday to contain inflationary pressure, and it urged tougher government action to stabilize the economy. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's inflation is likely to return to its target range for the end of 2014 of 9.5 percent plus or minus 2 percent by the fourth quarter, central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on