African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10
July 10, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases
 mining output data.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases May
 manufacturing output data.
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day
 Treasury bills           .
 * MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest
 decision on interest rates after Monetary Policy
 Committee meeting            . 
 * MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly
 consumer inflation data             .
 * RWANDA - The statistics office issues June inflation
 data             .
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP
 figures             .
 * ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday
 after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush
 to end quantitative easing and begin raising interest
 rates.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude         edged down towards $108 a barrel on
 Thursday, extending its longest losing streak in fours
 years, as weak gasoline demand in the United States
 offset a rise in crude imports in China.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * The South African rand          was flat against the
 dollar for most of Wednesday's session, reflecting a
 dearth of local economic data and news to direct the
 market.                
 * South African share prices          fell for a third
 straight session on Wednesday, bringing losses so far
 this week to more than 1 percent on concerns the market
 has run too hard.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA
 South Africa's Naspers           aims to transform
 itself into a "predominantly mobile" company, its new
 chief executive said on Wednesday, as it looks to bring
 its stable of e-commerce and auction sites to tablets
 and smartphones.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained ground on Wednesday,
 helped by companies squaring their dollar positions,
 while stocks closed higher         .                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday
 lending to Kenya's manufacturing sector was picking up,
 supporting expectations of robust economic growth.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          was little changed against
 the dollar on the interbank market, amid expectations
 state-owned energy company NNPC would sell dollars
 soon, after earlier dollar sales by some local oil
 companies.                
 
 NIGERIA CEMENT
 Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco           , the Nigerian
 unit of French cement maker Lafarge          , on
 Wednesday approved a $1.35 billion deal combining its
 Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's wholly-owned South
 African subsidiary.                       
 
 NIGERIA MINISTERS
 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appointed four
 close allies as ministers on Wednesday, with sources
 saying two of them would shore up his power base in the
 largely Muslim north where opposition to him is
 strongest.                
 
 GHANA RATES
 The Bank of Ghana raised its prime interest rate
              by 100 basis points to 19.0 percent on
 Wednesday to contain inflationary pressure, and it
 urged tougher government action to stabilize the
 economy.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's inflation               is likely to return to
 its target range for the end of 2014 of 9.5 percent
 plus or minus 2 percent by the fourth quarter, central
 bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Wednesday.
                       
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
