The quiet exit of Taser's top stun gun
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were a fraction firmer on Monday as investors set
 aside geopolitical concerns for the moment to focus on the
 generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a
 host of results due this week.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Monday with
 investors closely watching an intensifying geopolitical crisis
 between Moscow and the West over the downing of a civilian jet
 in Ukraine last week.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Kenya's sale of a re-opened two-year Treasury bond next week is
 likely to meet with good demand from investors while yields on
 Nigerian Treasuries could fall due to good liquidity in the
 markets.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as
 geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine undermined
 demand for risky assets, adding to growing worries about
 valuations.                
     South Africa's rand recovered its footing against the
 dollar on Friday, shaking off the previous day's late bout of
 risk aversion triggered by the downing of a Malaysian plane in
 Ukraine.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rate was unchanged for the second
 straight week at an average of 10.50 percent on Friday,
 supported by ample liquidity as the central bank held back
 issuance of fresh open market operation (OMO)
 bills.               
 
 NIGERIA LENDING RATE
 Nigeria's central bank will leave interest rates unchanged for
 the 17th time in a row on Tuesday as it tries to balance
 controlling inflation and supporting the naira currency with
 fostering growth, a Reuters poll found.                
 
 NIGERIA DRINKS FIRM SALE
 Nigerian drinks company Chi Ltd is exploring options including
 a potential sale that could value it at as much as $1 billion,
 according to sources familiar with the matter.                
 
 NIGERIA TRANSCORP
 Nigerian conglomerate Transcorp              plans to invest
 around $110 million to expand its hotel network in Africa's
 biggest economy as it seeks to tap into a growing market for
 business travellers, its chief executive said on
 Saturday.                          
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        lost ground against the dollar on
 Friday, though still clinging to its recent tight range, and
 falling Treasury yields could put further pressure on the
 currency, market players said.               
 
 KENYA DAIRY FIRM SALE
 French food group Danone           said it was buying a 40
 percent stake in Brookside, East Africa's top dairy producer,
 as part of plans to expand in new markets while growth is weak
 in Europe and the economy slows in China.                      
 
 
 KENYA WINE MARKETER SALE
 Kenya has agreed to sell a 26 percent stake in a wines and
 spirits marketer to South Africa's Distell Group          for
 860 million shillings ($9.81 million), Kenya's Privatisation
 Commission said on Friday.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Gunmen killed at least four people and injured several others
 in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa on Sunday, police said.
                
     In another incident, gunmen killed at least three people
 when they ambushed a bus along Kenya's northern coast on
 Friday, a local official said.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 South Sudanese rebels and government soldiers clashed in the
 northern town of Nasir on Sunday, adding to fears that a shaky
 ceasefire agreement signed in May could totally
 collapse.               
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Losses by Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL)           and
 PZ Cussons Ghana (PZC)          pulled down the GSE Composite
 index 0.4 percent, or 9.53 points, to close Friday's trading at
 2,332.62 points, the bourse said.                
 
 GHANA T-BILL YIELD
 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to a
 fresh three-year high of 24.8385 percent at Friday's auction,
 from 24.3109 percent at the last sale.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana cocoa industry regulator Cocobod will buy at least
 950,000 tonnes of cocoa in the 2014/15 crop year, which begins
 in October, up 5.5 percent on forecasts for the current
 harvest, according to a parliamentary document and an
 official.               
 
 CAMEROON COCOA
 Cameroon's local cocoa grinders purchased 32,042 tonnes of
 beans for grinding by the end of June, up from 30,496 tonnes in
 the same period in the 2012/13 season, according to statistics
 from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) seen on
 Friday.               
 
 CONGO EXPLORATION
 Italian oil and gas group Eni          said it signed a deal to
 explore for hydrocarbons in the Republic of Congo's coastal
 basin, expanding its foothold in sub-Saharan Africa's No. 4 oil
 producer.                
 
 ANGOLA BANK
 Angola's president personally ordered that the state guarantee
 up to $5.7 billion in troubled loans belonging to the Angolan
 unit of Portugal's financially compromised Banco Espirito Santo
         , a Portuguese newspaper said on
 Saturday.               
      Angola has broken its silence over its connection to Banco
 Espirito Santo, but its admission of bad loans in the local
 subsidiary focuses attention on a generous state guarantee
 covering most of this flawed loan portfolio.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.