African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Nigeria's central bank to announce the latest decision on its benchmark lending rate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks touched a three-year peak on Tuesday, despite lingering concerns about crises in Ukraine and Gaza, while the yen eased against the dollar and the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Tuesday, with worries over escalating geopolitical tension balanced by expectations of large draws in U.S. oil stockpiles. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was largely flat against the dollar in a quiet Monday session that reflected a dearth of market-moving economic data and news. South African stocks edged lower on Monday in line with global peers as simmering political tensions in Ukraine weighed on appetite for risky assets. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased 0.21 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after some importers took advantage of its recent appreciation against the greenback to lock in rates, dealers said. NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICE Nigeria reduced the official selling price of its benchmark Qua Iboe crude oil to dated Brent plus 70 cents for August from a premium of $2.55 for July, state oil firm said in a statement. NIGERIA BREWERY Nigerian Breweries said on Monday its half-year pretax profit grew to 33.88 billion naira, up 14.4 percent from 29.60 billion a year ago. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Monday, but traders said it could strengthen in coming days as dollars flow in from foreign investors bidding for a Treasury bond later this week. Stocks ended lower. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST A South Sudanese rebel delegation was due to hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Tuesday and will ask him to withdraw troops from South Sudan, where they were deployed to help the Juba government, the rebel camp said. GHANA BOND The Bank of Ghana will issue a 400 million-cedi ($117 million) three-year domestic bond on July 31 to support the government's budget, head of the treasury Yao Abalo said on Monday. SENEGAL TELECOMS Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's net profit rose 6.6 percent to 97.67 billion CFA francs ($201.37 million) in the first six months of 2014, the company said on Monday. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be offering special tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral resources minister said on Monday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe could miss its 6.4 percent growth target this year but the final number will not be as low as some international lenders have predicted, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday. ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been transformed into a company from a mutual society, opening the way for a public listing on the bourse it operates, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on