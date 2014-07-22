FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22
#Beverages - Brewers
July 22, 2014

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA - Nigeria's central bank to announce the latest
 decision on its benchmark lending rate.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks touched a three-year peak on Tuesday, despite
 lingering concerns about crises in Ukraine and Gaza, while the
 yen eased against the dollar and the euro.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Tuesday, with
 worries over escalating geopolitical tension balanced by
 expectations of large draws in U.S. oil
 stockpiles.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand was largely flat against the dollar in a
 quiet Monday session that reflected a dearth of market-moving
 economic data and news.               
     South African stocks edged lower on Monday in line with
 global peers as simmering political tensions in Ukraine
 weighed on appetite for risky assets.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          eased 0.21 percent against the
 U.S. dollar on Monday, after some importers took advantage of
 its recent appreciation against the greenback to lock in
 rates, dealers said.                          
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICE
 Nigeria reduced the official selling price of its benchmark
 Qua Iboe crude oil to dated Brent plus 70 cents for August
 from a premium of $2.55 for July, state oil firm said in a
 statement.               
 
 NIGERIA BREWERY
 Nigerian Breweries         said on Monday its half-year pretax
 profit grew to 33.88 billion naira, up 14.4 percent from 29.60
 billion a year ago.                      
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was little changed on Monday, but
 traders said it could strengthen in coming days as dollars
 flow in from foreign investors bidding for a Treasury bond
 later this week. Stocks ended lower.               
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 A South Sudanese rebel delegation was due to hold talks with
 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Tuesday and
 will ask him to withdraw troops from South Sudan, where they
 were deployed to help the Juba government, the rebel camp
 said.               
 
 
 GHANA BOND
 The Bank of Ghana will issue a 400 million-cedi ($117 million)
 three-year domestic bond on July 31 to support the
 government's budget, head of the treasury Yao Abalo said on
 Monday.               
 
 SENEGAL TELECOMS
 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's           net
 profit rose 6.6 percent to 97.67 billion CFA francs ($201.37
 million) in the first six months of 2014, the company said on
 Monday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE COAL
 Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners
 ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be
 offering special tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral
 resources minister said on Monday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe could miss its 6.4 percent growth target this year
 but the final number will not be as low as some international
 lenders have predicted, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa
 said on Monday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE
 The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been transformed into a
 company from a mutual society, opening the way for a public
 listing on the bourse it operates, finance minister Patrick
 Chinamasa said on Monday.                
 
             
              
     

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

