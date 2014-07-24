African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 3 billion shillings. *GHANA - Ghana's main labour union holds a natiowide workers' strike in protest against what is says are economic hardships. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets edged broadly higher on Thursday and the Australian dollar jumped after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolstered hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $108 a barrel on Thursday, holding on to the previous day's gains, after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolstered hopes for higher demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks inched lower on Wednesday, as concern that shares are overpriced after a string of record highs undercut recent investor favourites like Anglo American Platinum . South Africa's rand rallied to a two-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, caught up in an emerging markets rally and extending gains after local inflation data. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed against the greenback on Wednesday, lifted by month-end dollar sales from multinational oil companies buying the local currency to meet their domestic obligations, dealers said. NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES Nigeria's central bank needs to increase its foreign exchange reserves before conditions would be suitable for a rate cut, and a cut is unlikely before presidential elections next year, one of the bank's deputy governors said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom on Wednesday recovered from its lowest levels in four-month lows to lift Kenyan shares higher, and the shilling was little changed. KENYA STOCK EXCHANGE IPO Kenya's securities market priced shares in its initial public offering at 9.50 shillings ($0.11) on Wednesday, saying it planned a new derivatives market, as it opened up to non-brokers for the first time in 60 years. UGANDA COFFEE Uganda exported 264,611 60-kg bags of coffee in June, down 27 percent from a year earlier, regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Wednesday. GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) rose to a fresh four-year high of 33.1 percent year-on-year in June, driven mainly by utility price increases, the statistics office said on Wednesday. SABMILLER ZIMBABWE SABMiller's Zimbabwe affiliate said on Wednesday lager sales volumes fell 21 percent during the first quarter to June, another sign of the southern African nation's sharply contracting economy. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on