African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 3 billion shillings.
 *GHANA - Ghana's main labour union holds a natiowide workers' strike in
 protest against what is says are economic hardships.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets edged broadly higher on Thursday and the Australian
 dollar jumped after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese
 manufacturing bolstered hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest
 economy.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady above $108 a barrel on Thursday, holding on to the
 previous day's gains, after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese
 manufacturing bolstered hopes for higher demand in the world's
 second-biggest oil consumer.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks inched lower on Wednesday, as concern that shares
 are overpriced after a string of record highs undercut recent investor
 favourites like Anglo American Platinum         .                
     South Africa's rand rallied to a two-month high against the dollar on
 Wednesday, caught up in an emerging markets rally and extending gains
 after local inflation data.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed against the greenback on Wednesday,
 lifted by month-end dollar sales from multinational oil companies buying
 the local currency to meet their domestic obligations, dealers said.
                          
 
 NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
 Nigeria's central bank needs to increase its foreign exchange reserves
 before conditions would be suitable for a rate cut, and a cut is unlikely
 before presidential elections next year, one of the bank's deputy
 governors said on Wednesday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom           on Wednesday recovered from
 its lowest levels in four-month lows to lift Kenyan shares higher, and
 the shilling was little changed.               
 
 KENYA STOCK EXCHANGE IPO
 Kenya's securities market priced shares in its initial public offering at
 9.50 shillings ($0.11) on Wednesday, saying it planned a new derivatives
 market, as it opened up to non-brokers for the first time in 60
 years.               
 
 UGANDA COFFEE
 Uganda exported 264,611 60-kg bags of coffee in June, down 27 percent
 from a year earlier, regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)
 said on Wednesday.                
 
 GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
 Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) rose to a fresh four-year
 high of 33.1 percent year-on-year in June, driven mainly by utility price
 increases, the statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 SABMILLER ZIMBABWE 
 SABMiller's         Zimbabwe affiliate said on Wednesday lager sales
 volumes fell 21 percent during the first quarter to June, another sign of
 the southern African nation's sharply contracting economy.
                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
