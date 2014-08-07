FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 7, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Seychelles and Tanzania's statistics offices to release
 their consumer inflation data for July.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury
 bills worth a total 4 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - East African Breweries Limited           to
 announce full year financial results for the period ended
 June 30 2014.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares retreated while investors flocked to safe haven
 assets such as bonds and gold on Thursday, spooked by a
 Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and
 tit-for-tat economic sanctions between the West and
 Moscow.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose from near four-month lows toward $105 a
 barrel on Thursday, supported by a decline in U.S. oil
 inventories and an escalation of East-West tension over the
 conflict in Ukraine.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar on
 Wednesday but remained at the weaker end of a recent trading
 range that could be tested if factory output figures due in
 the next session are weaker than expected.                
     South Africa's stocks were led lower on Wednesday by
 unsecured lender African Bank          whose shares plunged
 60 percent after the company said it would post huge losses
 as it struggled with bad debt.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          fell 0.43 percent against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday after importers
 brought forward their obligations to take advantage of a
 recent rally in the local currency.                   
 
 WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK
 Health workers in West Africa appealed on Wednesday for
 urgent help in controlling the world's worst Ebola outbreak
 as the death toll climbed to 932 and Liberia declared a
 state of emergency.
                                              
     The outbreak has led Liberian President Ellen
 Johnson-Sirleaf to declare a state of emergency, saying the
 scale of the epidemic represented a threat to state
 security.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday,
 although profit-taking on some blue-chip stocks cut into the
 gains. The shilling was flat.               
 
 KENYA TEA
 Kenya's tea exports rose slightly in the first six months of
 the year, while average prices at the auction dipped and
 output was steady, the Tea Board of Kenya said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 KENYA TRANSCENTURY
 Kenyan investment firm TransCentury          will invest
 more than $2 billion in building power plants, gas storage
 facilities and roads as it broadens its operations to
 include potentially lucrative infrastructure projects, its
 CEO said.               
 
 UGANDA ANTI-HOMOSEXUALITY LAW
 Uganda's parliament will try to re-introduce an
 anti-homosexuality law that was thrown out by a court, a
 lawmaker leading the effort said on Wednesday, a move that
 could once again damage relations with the West.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.