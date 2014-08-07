African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Seychelles and Tanzania's statistics offices to release their consumer inflation data for July. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 4 billion shillings. *KENYA - East African Breweries Limited to announce full year financial results for the period ended June 30 2014. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares retreated while investors flocked to safe haven assets such as bonds and gold on Thursday, spooked by a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and tit-for-tat economic sanctions between the West and Moscow. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose from near four-month lows toward $105 a barrel on Thursday, supported by a decline in U.S. oil inventories and an escalation of East-West tension over the conflict in Ukraine. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Wednesday but remained at the weaker end of a recent trading range that could be tested if factory output figures due in the next session are weaker than expected. South Africa's stocks were led lower on Wednesday by unsecured lender African Bank whose shares plunged 60 percent after the company said it would post huge losses as it struggled with bad debt. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell 0.43 percent against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday after importers brought forward their obligations to take advantage of a recent rally in the local currency. WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK Health workers in West Africa appealed on Wednesday for urgent help in controlling the world's worst Ebola outbreak as the death toll climbed to 932 and Liberia declared a state of emergency. The outbreak has led Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to declare a state of emergency, saying the scale of the epidemic represented a threat to state security. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, although profit-taking on some blue-chip stocks cut into the gains. The shilling was flat. KENYA TEA Kenya's tea exports rose slightly in the first six months of the year, while average prices at the auction dipped and output was steady, the Tea Board of Kenya said on Wednesday. KENYA TRANSCENTURY Kenyan investment firm TransCentury will invest more than $2 billion in building power plants, gas storage facilities and roads as it broadens its operations to include potentially lucrative infrastructure projects, its CEO said. UGANDA ANTI-HOMOSEXUALITY LAW Uganda's parliament will try to re-introduce an anti-homosexuality law that was thrown out by a court, a lawmaker leading the effort said on Wednesday, a move that could once again damage relations with the West. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on