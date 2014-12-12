FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 12
December 12, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA - The central bank sets interest rates at 0900 GMT.
 BOTSWANA - The central bank is also scheduled to set lending
 rates.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares got a lift on Friday after upbeat U.S. data
 suggested weaker oil prices are adding momentum to the
 American economy, though a continued slide in crude prices
 kept gains in check.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and
 dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this
 week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent
 concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand
 outlook.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand eased one percent to fresh six year lows
 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as a new government
 rescue plan for Eskom highlighted the huge burden fixing
 electricity shortages will have on state coffers.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's overnight lending rate closed flat at 20 percent
 after dealers paid naira to fund dollars purchased at a
 central bank auction the previous day, draining cash from
 the system.
                
 
 NIGERIA SOVEREIGN BONDS
 Nigeria plans to sell 65 billion naira ($359.7 mln) worth of
 sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between three- and
 20-years on December 17, the Debt Management Office said on
 Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari will be the main
 opposition candidate in next year's Nigerian presidential
 ballot after triumphing in a primary election on Thursday.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling recovered losses to end unchanged on
 Thursday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount
 of dollars to banks to prop up the local currency, dealers
 said.                
 
 KENYA INSECURITY
 Suspected separatists killed a Kenyan policeman and
 critically wounded two more when they attacked their camp in
 the coastal county of Kilifi, a senior regional official
 said on Friday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS ELECTION
 Mauritius voters rejected plans to grant more powers to the
 president by handing an election victory to a coalition that
 opposed changing the constitution, electoral officials said
 on Thursday.
                
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
