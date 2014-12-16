UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 16

(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Tea prices BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. GLOBAL MARKETS Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply increased its benchmark interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its currency. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday, while the ruble jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply hiked its benchmark interest rate to halt a collapse in its currency. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on CONGO VIOLENCE Only a few of Rwanda's FDLR rebels operating in eastern Congo have laid down their arms before a January deadline, meaning that U.N. troops will launch operations against the group next month, the U.N.'s peacekeeping chief said on Monday. NIGERIA OIL Differentials for the benchmark Nigerian crude oil grade fell to their lowest level since at least 2009 on Monday, traders said, as a large overhang of cargoes for January failed to clear just days before February cargoes come to market. AFRICA SECURITY France urged African nations on Monday to step up cross-border cooperation to tackle security challenges from Islamist groups in southern Libya to Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria, as it seeks to scale back its military commitments on the continent.. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on