UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 16
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Tea prices  
 BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
 weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped
 against the dollar after Russia sharply increased its
 benchmark interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its
 currency.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday, while the ruble
 jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply hiked its
 benchmark interest rate to halt a collapse in its
 currency.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 CONGO VIOLENCE 
 Only a few of Rwanda's FDLR rebels operating in eastern
 Congo have laid down their arms before a January deadline,
 meaning that U.N. troops will launch operations against the
 group next month, the U.N.'s peacekeeping chief said on
 Monday.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Differentials for the benchmark Nigerian crude oil grade
 fell to their lowest level since at least 2009 on Monday,
 traders said, as a large overhang of cargoes for January
 failed to clear just days before February cargoes come to
 market.                
 
 AFRICA SECURITY 
 France urged African nations on Monday to step up
 cross-border cooperation to tackle security challenges from
 Islamist groups in southern Libya to Boko Haram attacks in
 Nigeria, as it seeks to scale back its military commitments
 on the continent..               
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

