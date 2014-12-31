FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 31
December 31, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Uganda releases its consumer inflation data for December.
 *The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day, 182-day and
 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Chinese stocks were celebrating their best year in five on
 Wednesday while markets elsewhere in Asia were ending 2014 on
 a cautionary note as worries about Greece's future in the
 euro zone served as an excuse to take profits on crowded
 trades.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures touched a low of $53.55 a barrel in early
 Asian trade on Wednesday, remaining near 5-1/2-year lows, hit
 by concern over surplus supply as the United States decided
 to permit more oil exports and on an unexpected build in U.S.
 crude inventory last week.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks fell on Tuesday, as blue-chip
 heavyweight such as Sasol          took a knock from falling
 global oil prices which tumbled to fresh multi-year
 lows.               
      South Africa's rand edged firmer against the dollar on
 Tuesday after the country's trade deficit contracted sharply
 following lower imports of mineral products.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian all share index              was trading around
 a six-week high on Tuesday, the eighth day in a row it has
 risen after a month-long losing streak.               
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICES
 The overhang of Nigerian cargoes for January export stayed at
 its biggest for the time in the trading cycle for many years,
 traders said on Monday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        strengthened in thin trade on
 Tuesday, helped by the central bank entering the market to
 mop up excess liquidity, traders said.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economic growth slowed to 5.5 percent in the third
 quarter due to a sharp drop in tourism following attacks in
 the country, but benefited from robust construction and
 agriculture sectors, data showed on Tuesday.                
 
 MAURITIUS CENTRAL BANK
 Mauritius has appointed Ramesh Basant Roi as its new central
 bank governor, its finance minister said on Tuesday, the
 second time he will take up the post.               
 
 RWANDA REPO RATE
 Rwanda's central bank held its key repo rate RWREPO=ECI at
 6.5 percent on Tuesday, Governor John Rwangombwa said, adding
 that inflation was expected to be capped at 2 percent by
 year-end and 2.5 percent by end of March.                
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Zambia's economy grew by 6 pct in 2014 and real growth is
 expected to quicken to 7 percent between 2015 and 2017, the
 minister of finance said on Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambia will hike royalty rates on open pit and underground
 mining beginning on Thursday, the country's mines minister
 said on Tuesday, despite industry concerns of shaft closures
 and up to 12,000 in job losses.                
 
 GAMBIA SECURITY
 Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh said he was returning home
 from Chad late on Tuesday, after gunfire erupted around the
 presidential palace in the Gambian capital of Banjul last
 night.               
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

