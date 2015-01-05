FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 5
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Mauritius and Seychelles due to release consumer inflation
 data for December anytime starting on Monday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro hit a nearly nine-year low versus the dollar on
 Monday as investors bet on quantitative easing by the European
 Central Bank while Asian shares were subdued as soft
 manufacturing surveys soured the mood.                
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows
 on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid
 weak demand continued to drag on oil markets.                
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand slipped to a two-week low against the U.S
 dollar on Friday, tracking a weaker euro        which stumbled
 after the European Central Bank said it will soon embark on
 outright money-printing.                
     South African stocks fell in thin trade on Friday as a
 weaker gold price dragged down bullion producers AngloGold
 Ashanti and Sibanye Gold.                
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICES
 Nigerian crude differentials were steady on Friday close to
 multi-year lows, pressured by a large quantity of unsold
 cargoes for loading in early 2015 and ample global supply.
                    
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen abducted 40 boys and young men from a remote village in
 northeast Nigeria in a raid that residents and a security
 source blamed on Boko Haram, the Islamist group that has
 gained worldwide notoriety for mass kidnappings.
                
     Also, Boko Haram overran an army base in the remote
 northeast Nigerian town of Baga, two security sources said on
 Sunday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was seen weakening, with traders
 saying on Friday that a new capital gains tax introduced this
 year could trim hard currency inflows and weaken the local
 currency. Stocks were stable.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY LAW
 Kenya's High Court on Friday suspended some anti-terrorism
 measures signed into law two weeks ago by President Uhuru
 Kenyatta, in a partial victory for opposition groups who had
 argued they threatened basic liberties and free
 speech.               
 
 CAMEROON SECURITY
 At least 15 people have been killed in an attack by suspected
 Boko Haram militants on a bus in northern Cameroon, a senior
 local security official and a businessman said on Saturday.
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN CRUDE OIL REVENUE
 South Sudan's oil revenue last year was hit by reduced output
 because of conflict in the African republic and the rapid
 decline in oil prices, petroleum minister Stephen Dhieu Dau
 said in a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.