African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 6

NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius due to release December consumer inflation data during the week. * Seychelles due to release December consumer inflation data during the week. * HSBC releases December Purchasing Managers' Index . GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday as sliding oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece forced investors out of risk assets and into the safety of government bonds. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a five percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar on Monday as markets bet a relatively healthy U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the middle of this year. * South Africa's benchmark Top-40 share index posted its biggest one-day drop since November 2008 on Monday, shedding 3.9 percent as investors worldwide dumped emerging market assets in the face of a resurgent dollar and falling oil prices. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index fell on Monday following the introduction of a new capital gains tax, while the shilling inched down on the back of dollar orders by importers resuming business after the holidays. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira <NGN=D1 > opened 1.9 percent down on its 2014 close at 185 to the dollar on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. The all-share index opened down 2 percent at 33961.42 on the first day of trading this year. IVORY COAST COCOA Farmers in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions reported an intensification of the Harmattan weather phenomenon over the past week, raising concerns that its effects were damaging trees and could reduce the size of this season's crop. GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Texas businessman who allegedly wanted to be the president of Gambia with conspiring with a former U.S. Army sergeant and others to orchestrate a deadly coup attempt in the tiny African nation last week. CONGO FIGHTING United Nations and Congolese troops launched strikes on Monday against remnants of a Burundian rebel group based in the rugged borderlands of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a U.N. military spokesman said. EQUATORIAL GUINEA OIL HUB Nigerian energy firm Taleveras Group said on Monday it had signed a deal with the government of Equatorial Guinea to build a giant oil storage hub in the central African country. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on