African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 6
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Mauritius              due to release December consumer
 inflation data during the week.
 * Seychelles              due to release December consumer
 inflation data during the week.
 * HSBC releases December Purchasing Managers' Index
             . 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday as sliding oil prices and
 political uncertainty in Greece forced investors out of risk
 assets and into the safety of government bonds.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil         edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a five
 percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch
 fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied market.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          slipped against the dollar on
 Monday as markets bet a relatively healthy U.S. economy will
 lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the middle of this
 year.                
 * South Africa's benchmark Top-40 share index          posted
 its biggest one-day drop since November 2008 on Monday,
 shedding 3.9 percent as investors worldwide dumped emerging
 market assets in the face of a resurgent dollar and falling
 oil prices.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index          fell on Monday following the
 introduction of a new capital gains tax, while the shilling
        inched down on the back of dollar orders by importers
 resuming business after the holidays.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira <NGN=D1 > opened 1.9 percent down on its
 2014 close at 185 to the dollar on Monday, Thomson Reuters
 data showed. The all-share index              opened down 2
 percent at 33961.42 on the first day of trading this year.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Farmers in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions
 reported an intensification of the Harmattan weather
 phenomenon over the past week, raising concerns that its
 effects were damaging trees and could reduce the size of this
 season's crop.                
 
 GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT
 Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Texas businessman who
 allegedly wanted to be the president of Gambia with conspiring
 with a former U.S. Army sergeant and others to orchestrate a
 deadly coup attempt in the tiny African nation last week.
                
 
 CONGO FIGHTING
 United Nations and Congolese troops launched strikes on Monday
 against remnants of a Burundian rebel group based in the
 rugged borderlands of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a
 U.N. military spokesman said.                
 
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA OIL HUB    
 Nigerian energy firm Taleveras Group said on Monday it had
 signed a deal with the government of Equatorial Guinea to
 build a giant oil storage hub in the central African country.
                
 
