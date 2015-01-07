African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 7

NAIROBI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya Treasury auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro hit a nine-year trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about the world economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe-haven sovereign debt. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices remained near five-and-a-half year lows in early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet more heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a rebound. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African bonds and the rand firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as global oil prices continued to fall, triggering sell-offs in riskier emerging markets with investors preferring to bet on safe-haven currencies and fixed income. * Gold producers such as Harmony Gold zipped higher on Tuesday, leading a strong rally in South African shares after the previous session's sharp sell-off, with investors flocking to the precious metal as a safe haven amid global market storms. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by corporate demand for dollars, while the benchmark share index eked out meagre gains as investors regrouped following losses in the previous session. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's all share index closed down 4.19 percent on Tuesday, while the naira ended up 0.8 percent following a turbulent second day of trading this year. NIGERIA ISLAMISTS Facing an increasingly violent Islamist insurgency, governors from three states in northeast Nigeria asked President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday to deploy extra troops to secure their regions before next month's presidential election. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Tuesday, dropping as much as 0.7 percent as commercial banks bought dollars in anticipation of post-holiday demand from importers. EBOLA VACCINE Johnson & Johnson has started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic , making it the third such shot to enter human testing. GAMBIA GOVERNMENT Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh reshuffled three major posts in his government, state television reported, a week after a failed coup attempt in the West Africa nation. MOZAMBIQUE ARREST The spokesman for Mozambique's main opposition party has been arrested after leading a demonstration protesting against the result of last October's election, police said on Tuesday. AFRICAN REBEL A man identifying himself as Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander of the Lord's Resistance Army, gave himself up to U.S.-African forces tracking the guerrilla group in the Central African Republic, the State Department said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on