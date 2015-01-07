FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 7
January 7, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya Treasury auctions 182-day
            and 364-day            Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro hit a nine-year trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil
 prices and worries about the world economy drove skittish
 investors into the arms of safe-haven sovereign debt.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         remained near five-and-a-half year lows in
 early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet more
 heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a
 supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a
 rebound.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African bonds and the rand          firmed against the
 U.S. dollar on Tuesday as global oil prices continued to fall,
 triggering sell-offs in riskier emerging markets with
 investors preferring to bet on safe-haven currencies and fixed
 income.                
 * Gold producers such as Harmony Gold          zipped higher
 on Tuesday, leading a strong rally in South African shares
          after the previous session's sharp sell-off, with
 investors flocking to the precious metal as a safe haven amid
 global market storms.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by
 corporate demand for dollars, while the benchmark share index
 eked out meagre gains as investors regrouped following losses
 in the previous session.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's all share index              closed down 4.19
 percent on Tuesday, while the naira          ended up 0.8
 percent following a turbulent second day of trading this year.
                
 
 NIGERIA ISLAMISTS
 Facing an increasingly violent Islamist insurgency, governors
 from three states in northeast Nigeria asked President
 Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday to deploy extra troops to secure
 their regions before next month's presidential election.
                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        lost ground on Tuesday, dropping
 as much as 0.7 percent as commercial banks bought dollars in
 anticipation of post-holiday demand from importers.
                
 
 EBOLA VACCINE
 Johnson & Johnson         has started clinical trials of its
 experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster from
 Denmark's Bavarian Nordic          , making it the third such
 shot to enter human testing.                
 
 GAMBIA GOVERNMENT
 Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh reshuffled three major posts
 in his government, state television reported, a week after a
 failed coup attempt in the West Africa nation.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ARREST
 The spokesman for Mozambique's main opposition party has been
 arrested after leading a demonstration protesting against the
 result of last October's election, police said on Tuesday.
                
 
 AFRICAN REBEL
 A man identifying himself as Dominic Ongwen, a senior
 commander of the Lord's Resistance Army, gave himself up to
 U.S.-African forces tracking the guerrilla group in the
 Central African Republic, the State Department said on
 Tuesday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
